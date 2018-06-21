Bridge Lake prepares for cowboy and girl invasion

The 69th Annual Bridge Lake Stampede set for June 30

Get ready to hear some pigs squeal at the 69th Annual Bridge Lake Stampede on June 30 during the pig scramble.

“Hopefully it’s a nice day. There’s always lots of things to do,” said Jamie Law, president of the Bridge Lake Community Club.

Of course, there will be other events typically at a rodeo, like roping, bull riding and steer wrestling.

The pig scramble is when adults make a wall around the arena so a pig can’t escape while kids 12 and under chase the pig around and whoever catches it wins $50 dollars.

Afterwards, the pig will be raffled with the proceeds going to charity.

“We try to get the crowd involved as much as we can, especially the little kids,” said Law. “I enjoy the involvement with the community, the tug-of-war, the pig scramble, that sort of thing. It’s always fun.”

Around 100 competitors will suit up in hopes of winning a buckle for the all-around man and woman. To qualify, they have to be in a roping and riding event.

This year, the rodeo will be dedicated to long-time Bridge Lake resident, Jack Black.

Admission is $15 for adults, $10 for seniors, $5 for children and free for anyone under five years of age. Free camping and live entertainment are included in the admission, with camping being first come, first serve.

The entertainment is provided by 100 Mile House-based Mark Allen. There will also be a dance at the end of the day as well.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
The Lone Butte Fish and Wildlife Association is trying to shoot down the negative image of gun sports
Next story
Phillies fan injured by flying hot dog

Just Posted

Bridge Lake prepares for cowboy and girl invasion

The 69th Annual Bridge Lake Stampede set for June 30

Let the Music Speak concert transported the 100 Mile House audience through time

‘There’s a lot of talent in this town.’

Forest Grove 94 Lions Club likely to shut down

Could mean the end of curling, park, redneck regatta and more

Four new fires in the South Cariboo after lightning storm

Firefighters on site or en route

Grandmother from 108 Mile Ranch arrested in Burnaby protesting trans-mountain pipeline

Laurie Embree, 69, has since been released from custody with promise to appear in court

VIDEO: B.C.’s ‘unicycle cowboy’ aspires to be rancher one day

Burklan Johnson has only ridden a horse once, but this unicyclist has big plans to become a cowboy.

Koko, the gorilla who knew sign language, dies at 46

Western lowland gorilla, 46, died in her sleep in California

California court hears tales of shackled, starved children

David and Louise Turpin have pleaded not guilty to torture, child abuse of their 12 children

Trudeau in nothern B.C. to announce pledge to protect oceans

Prime minister announces conservation agreement with 14 First Nations

FIFA World Cup weekly roundup

Host nation Russia remains unbeaten in Group A, tied with Uruguay

Trudeau says he can’t imagine Trump damaging U.S. by imposing auto tariffs

New tariffs on Canadian autos entering the U.S. would amount to a self-inflicted wound on the U.S. economy

B.C. inmate gets 2 years in prison for assault on guard

Union rep said inmate sucker punched correctional officer, continued assault after officer fell

Temperature records broken across B.C., again

The first heat wave of the season went out with a bang across the province

Canada’s first national accessibility law tabled in Ottawa

The introduction of the Accessible Canada Act marked a key step towards greater inclusion

Most Read