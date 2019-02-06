Canada’s Nathan Smith in action during the single mixed relay event at the IBU Biathlon World Cup in Ostersund, Sweden, Sunday Nov. 29, 2015. If you drive from Banff up to Norquay Ski Resort in the summer, you may see biathlete Nathan Smith doing a full-out climb on his roller skis. (Marie Birkl/The Canadian Press)

Bitter Alberta cold throws a wrench in World Cup biathlon in Canmore

Canmore is hosting a biathlon World Cup for just the second time after a first in 2016

Frigid Alberta temperatures forced the reshuffling of races at a World Cup biathlon in Canmore, Alta., and threaten to cancel some of them.

Saturday’s men’s and women’s relays at Canmore Nordic Centre have been moved to Friday to take advantage of slightly higher temperatures that day.

Sunday’s men’s and women’s mass starts have “not been confirmed for the weekend as organizers watch the weather closely,” the organizing committee said Wednesday in a statement.

Canmore is hosting a biathlon World Cup for just the second time after a first in 2016, drawing 200 athletes from 24 countries.

The men’s and women’s individual races Thursday are currently going ahead with a high of minus -15 C forecasted.

But temperatures are projected to drop to minus-25 for Saturday and minus-20 for Sunday, which runs up against the International Biathlon Union’s cold-weather policy.

The IBU says races can’t start if air temperature is colder than minus-20 “at the coldest part of the site, range or course, 1.5 metres above ground.”

If temperatures are below minus-15 C, wind chill must be considered and the decision to proceed is left with the on-site competition jury, in consultation with the IBU’s medical delegate or competition doctor.

The nordic centre in Canmore was built for the 1988 Winter Olympics in Calgary and is the training centre for Canada’s biathlon and cross-country teams.

This week’s bitter cold curtailed pre-competition training this week and sent many athletes indoors to local gyms, the IBU said on its website.

Calgary brothers Scott and Christian Gow, Jules Burnotte of Sherbrooke, Que., Aidan Millar of Canmore and Brendan Green of Hay River, N.W.T., are scheduled to race the men’s 20k on Thursday.

Canmore’s Rosanna Crawford, Calgary’s Megan Bankes, Sarah Beaudry of Prince George, B.C., and Emma Lunder of Vernon, B.C., are in the women’s field for the 15k that day.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Oshie dominant as Capitals beat Canucks 3-2
Next story
Anthony, Scrubbs headline Canada’s basketball team for two games in St. John’s

Just Posted

Driver caught doing 50 km/h over speed limit

The weekly police report from the 100 Mile House RCMP

South Cariboo figure skaters perform well in the CNCR Championships

The four South Cariboo girls bring home two gold, one silver and two bronze medals

How do you keep your home heated during the cold snap?

Weekly web poll for the 100 Mile Free Press

Extreme cold warning issued for B.C. Interior

An arctic airmass is resulting in temperatures reaching as low as -30C this morning

Lac la Hache will be getting double the internet speed soon

ABC Communications and Huawei Canada teaming up to bring high-speed internet to rural areas

‘Sesame Street’ celebrates 50th anniversary

New primetime TV episode, several other campaigns to ring in its Golden anniversary

B.C. political parties profiling with voters’ personal information

Consent needed for social media ‘scraping,’ privacy commissioner says

Picky eater or health problem? B.C. doctor talks about an unfamiliar disorder

Children with ARFID avoid certain foods based on their appearance, brand, smell and texture

OD patients given medicine at Vancouver ER as part of unique program

Patients get a three-day supply of Suboxone and easy-to-understand instructions from a nurse

UPDATE: New crack discovered above rockslide leaves B.C. highway closed

Highway 97 between Summerland and Kelowna was expected to reopen Wednesday

B.C. Liberal party launches online candidate recruitment drive

Leader Andrew Wilkinson said the party is shifting into a period of renewal after losing Nanaimo byelection

Former Canucks captain Andre Boudrias dead at 75

Dozens of social media posts have poured in by friends and fans

Patient says B.C. still behind in Parkinson’s brain surgery after announcement

Lawyer Gina Lupino concerned about B.C. wait lists compared with other provinces

Blind B.C. artist uses fingers for creative vision

Shuswap art studio helps people with special needs express themselves

Most Read