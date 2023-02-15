Bob Allen judges the weight of a bowling ball as he prepares to throw it at Big Country Lanes. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Bob Allen judges the weight of a bowling ball as he prepares to throw it at Big Country Lanes. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Big Country lanes taking part in Turkey Bowl

On Family Day weekend the public is invited to try and bowl three strikes in a row

South Cariboo residents are invited to participate in the first annual Bowl Canada Turkey Bowl.

Big Country Bowling Lanes will host the local edition of the Canada-wide event this Family Day weekend – Feb. 18-20. The idea is to bowl a turkey, or three strikes in a row, and submit a photo of your score and contact info to canadianturkey.ca/turkeybowl.

Big Country’s Ken Clark said bowling alleys across Canada are participating in this competition. The first 250 people who submit their turkeys will each win a $50 VISA gift card. Out of those people, Clark said a further 10 entrants will be selected for a grand prize of a $500 grocery gift card.

“That’s the nuts and bolts of it. It’s going to be fun and something for the public bowlers to do on Family Day weekend,” Clark said. “This is something Bowl Canada has created to promote interest in local bowling centers and it’s great to have something that’s not geared towards league bowlers and tournaments.”

Clark said bowling a turkey is possible, noting one of his league players scored six strikes in a row last week. As long as you have a bit of luck and throw the ball straight, he expects a few entries to be made from 100 Mile House.

Bowl Canada said that about 700,000 Canadians visit bowling centers every week and noted many bowling alleys have seen a 30 to 50 per cent increase in their revenue over the previous year.

Clark asks interested bowlers to call 778-482-5002 to book a time to ensure they get a spot. The lanes will be open from noon to 8 p.m. on Feb. 18 and Feb. 20 and from noon to 5 p.m. on Feb. 19.

“Whether you’re a regular bowler or if you haven’t bowled for a long time we’d certainly love to see you at the lanes,” Clark said. “We hope everyone can play a few games with the family and hopefully get lots of turkeys and maybe we’ll have some winners.”


patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Eagles hooped for first, but take second in hometown championship

Just Posted

Beau Crompton and his brother Own bowl together at Big Country Lanes youth bowling league.(Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Big Country lanes taking part in Turkey Bowl

The LCSS Falcons cover PSO Eagle Mohamed Omer as he leaps up to dunk the basketball in their basket during the playoffs in the Eagles home tournament in 100 Mile House Saturday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Eagles hooped for first, but take second in hometown championship

Ranch Musings columnist David Zirnhelt. (File photo)
Let’s look forward to future forage production

Heritage Conservation Branch’s Restoration Section member Don Fawthorpe evaluates the Watson Barn with members of the 100 Mile House Historical Society. (100 Mile Free Press historical photo)
ARCHIVES: Restoration of the Watson Barn given go ahead in 1987