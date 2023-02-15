Big Country lanes taking part in Turkey Bowl

On Family Day weekend the public is invited to try and bowl three strikes in a row

Bob Allen judges the weight of a bowling ball as he prepares to throw it at Big Country Lanes. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

South Cariboo residents are invited to participate in the first annual Bowl Canada Turkey Bowl.

Big Country Bowling Lanes will host the local edition of the Canada-wide event this Family Day weekend – Feb. 18-20. The idea is to bowl a turkey, or three strikes in a row, and submit a photo of your score and contact info to canadianturkey.ca/turkeybowl.

Big Country’s Ken Clark said bowling alleys across Canada are participating in this competition. The first 250 people who submit their turkeys will each win a $50 VISA gift card. Out of those people, Clark said a further 10 entrants will be selected for a grand prize of a $500 grocery gift card.

“That’s the nuts and bolts of it. It’s going to be fun and something for the public bowlers to do on Family Day weekend,” Clark said. “This is something Bowl Canada has created to promote interest in local bowling centers and it’s great to have something that’s not geared towards league bowlers and tournaments.”

Clark said bowling a turkey is possible, noting one of his league players scored six strikes in a row last week. As long as you have a bit of luck and throw the ball straight, he expects a few entries to be made from 100 Mile House.

Bowl Canada said that about 700,000 Canadians visit bowling centers every week and noted many bowling alleys have seen a 30 to 50 per cent increase in their revenue over the previous year.

Clark asks interested bowlers to call 778-482-5002 to book a time to ensure they get a spot. The lanes will be open from noon to 8 p.m. on Feb. 18 and Feb. 20 and from noon to 5 p.m. on Feb. 19.

“Whether you’re a regular bowler or if you haven’t bowled for a long time we’d certainly love to see you at the lanes,” Clark said. “We hope everyone can play a few games with the family and hopefully get lots of turkeys and maybe we’ll have some winners.”



