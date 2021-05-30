Cindy and Greg Parent, Logan Parent’s parents, said Logan would be beyond honoured, if embarrassed, by South Cariboo Minor Softball printing LP14 on their jerseys this year. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Cindy and Greg Parent said their late son Logan would be beyond honoured, if embarrassed, by South Cariboo Minor Softball printing LP14 on their jerseys this year. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Cindy and Greg Parent, Logan Parent’s parents, said Logan would be beyond honoured, if embarrassed, by South Cariboo Minor Softball printing LP14 on their jerseys this year. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Cindy and Greg Parent said their late son Logan would be beyond honoured, if embarrassed, by South Cariboo Minor Softball printing LP14 on their jerseys this year. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Ballplayers pay tribute to ‘Big Logan’

Minor Softball incorporates initials, number of late coach on jerseys

When Rhett Atkinson puts on his softball jersey and catcher’s mask this year, he will be thinking of Logan Parent.

Big Logan, as six-year-old Rhett called him, was a huge influence on the young South Cariboo Minor Softball player, both on and off the diamond. When he died last year, Rhett wanted a way to remember him. While he couldn’t get a tattoo of his initials like Logan’s friends did, Rhett asked the league if he could have Logan’s initials and softball number 14 on the sleeve of his own jersey.

The league decided rather than make a custom shirt for Rhett, it would print LP14 on every one of its jerseys this year, to remember the 20-year-old youth. The jerseys were handed out to the teams on May 17, much to Rhett’s pleasure. “He was my brother. We used to fish and go to rodeos together,” he said.

Cindy and Greg Parent said this memorial was especially meaningful. Logan, their eldest child, died of suicide in October 2020.

Cindy said her son had suffered several concussions while playing hockey and bull riding, which she partly attributes to his death.

The Parents, along with some of Logan’s close friends, are in the process of setting up a society dedicated to raising awareness about concussions and mental health in youth sports. They intend to call it the Logan Parent Foundation.

“We have created this society to bring awareness to the seriousness of (brain damage). It may not look like a broken arm that you have to stop and take care of but it’s just as serious as that, if not more,” Cindy said. “If you take a blow to the head, you don’t just get up and carry on.”

READ MORE: Minor softball players return to the diamond

Her son was involved in sports from a young age, playing softball and hockey, following in his dad’s footsteps. He played softball with the league from the age of U6, and rep ball from U10 onward. He was highly competitive and played in multiple provincial and Western Canadian championships.

“He started off fairly early as a back catcher and that was his passion. He enjoyed catching for his friends Mitchell Hooper and Trevor McMahon, both of whom were pitchers,” Cindy said.

Logan also played hockey and enjoyed downhill dirtbiking at the Slope Line bike park. He took up bull riding when he was 16. His father Greg said he always wanted to be the best he could and started coaching Rhett’s softball team in 2019. Rhett said Logan introduced him to the position of back catcher, which he loves.

“(Logan) was excited to get out there with Rhett and the other little kids, too, and help them out,” Cindy said.

She added Logan would be would have been “nothing but honoured” by the tribute.

“He was a very humble boy. This would probably make him blush. I think it’s a lovely tribute to keep his name alive.”


patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House

 

Rhett Atkinson is remembering Big Logan by having his initials and number printed upon his jersey this year, a move mirrored by the rest of the players of the South Cariboo Minor Softball. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Rhett Atkinson is remembering “Big Logan” Parent by having his initials and number printed upon his jersey this year, a move mirrored by the rest of the players of the South Cariboo Minor Softball league. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Rhett Atkinson is remembering Big Logan by having his initials and number printed upon his jersey this year, a move mirrored by the rest of the players of the South Cariboo Minor Softball. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Rhett Atkinson is remembering “Big Logan” Parent by having his initials and number printed upon his jersey this year, a move mirrored by the rest of the players of the South Cariboo Minor Softball league. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Rhett Atkinson is remembering Big Logan by having his initials and number printed upon his jersey this year, a move mirrored by the rest of the players of the South Cariboo Minor Softball. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Rhett Atkinson is remembering “Big Logan” Parent by having his initials and number printed upon his jersey this year, a move mirrored by the rest of the players of the South Cariboo Minor Softball league. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Rhett Atkinson is remembering “Big Logan” Parent by having his initials and number printed upon his jersey this year, a move mirrored by the rest of the players of the South Cariboo Minor Softball league. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Rhett Atkinson is remembering Big Logan by having his initials and number printed upon his jersey this year, a move mirrored by the rest of the players of the South Cariboo Minor Softball. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Rhett Atkinson is remembering “Big Logan” Parent by having his initials and number printed upon his jersey this year, a move mirrored by the rest of the players of the South Cariboo Minor Softball league. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Rhett Atkinson is remembering “Big Logan” Parent by having his initials and number printed upon his jersey this year, a move mirrored by the rest of the players of the South Cariboo Minor Softball league. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Logan Parent in his back catching gear. (Photo submitted)

Logan Parent in his back catching gear. (Photo submitted)

Logan Parent’s graduation photo. (Photo submitted)

Logan Parent’s graduation photo. (Photo submitted)

Previous story
Langley-based Giants goalie Trent Miner signed to NHL team
Next story
‘More than just a hockey game’: NHL fans return to the Bell Centre for Habs-Leafs

Just Posted

Rhett Atkinson is remembering Big Logan by having his initials and number printed upon his jersey this year, a move mirrored by the rest of the players of the South Cariboo Minor Softball. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Rhett Atkinson is remembering “Big Logan” Parent by having his initials and number printed upon his jersey this year, a move mirrored by the rest of the players of the South Cariboo Minor Softball league. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Ballplayers pay tribute to ‘Big Logan’

Minor Softball incorporates initials, number of late coach on jerseys

Tucker Gust carefully hammers a nail into a piece of wood in the schoolyard of 100 Mile Elementary. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Students building blocks to the future

100 Mile Elementary rang with the sound of hammers last week

Julie Wiebe and Rachel Thomas have enjoyed exploring the 100 Mile House area with their trusty Nikon DSLRs in hand these past few weeks. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Students tell stories through pictures

Julie Wiebe and Rachel Thomas now see the world through the lens of a camera

Leah Buckner has been reported missing north of Lac La Hache. (Submitted photo)
Update: Missing woman in Lac La Hache found safe

Leah Buckner was last seen Thursday heading out for a hike near Kokanee Bay Resort

Marianne Van Osch (Patrick Davies, 100 Mile Free Press photo)
Interest in vegetable gardening grows during COVID-19

Marianne Van Osch column

Logging industry supporters gather in Mesachie Lake on Saturday, May 29. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)
VIDEO: Vancouver Island loggers rally against Fairy Creek blockades

‘We’re not here to protest anybody or do anything illegal,’ says Lake Cowichan logger Brock Harrison

FILE – The fence of Erickson Elementary School was lined with 22 orange shirts on Sept. 30 in honour of Orange Shirt Day. (Aaron Hemens - Creston Valley Advance)
B.C. teachers to wear orange shirts to honour children found dead at residential school

Discovery of the remains of 215 Indigenous children was confirmed by the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation

Granfondo rider Lorne Paperny and other participants stream over the cobblestone streets in downton Penticton during the Granfondo Axel Merckx Okanagan cycling event. Do you know where cyclist Axel Merckx was born? (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: Are you ready for a bicycle ride?

Put your knowledge of bikes and cycling to the test with these 10 questions

Luke Hengen with Logan, his diabetes alert dog, under his right arm. (Photo courtesy of Luke Hengen)
‘Perfect pairing’: Former B.C. man’s diabetic alert dog helps him get back to life

Luke Hengen’s confidence, sense of adventure restored by service dog Logan

Splatsin Chief Wayne Christian responded to the discovery of the remains of more than 200 Indigenous children at the former site of a Kamloops residential school Friday, May 28, 2021. (Splatsin photo)
Survivor support needed in wake of ‘unimaginable’ mass burial discovery: Splatsin chief

“It really is about you — you survived that horror, and it’s important that you get what you need,” Splatsin Chief Wayne Christian said

A vial of AstraZeneca vaccine is seen at a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, April 22, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Health Canada extends expiry of thousands of AstraZeneca shots by another month

A Health Canada spokesman says there are 49,000 doses across Canada that were previously set to expire Monday

Colorado has had its eye on Vancouver Giants netminder Trent Miner for some time, signing him in 2019 and putting him on the ice with the AHL Colorado Eagles for six games earlier this season. (Allen Douglas/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley-based Giants goalie Trent Miner signed to NHL team

Manitoba native, recently lauded for humanitarian efforts, key in Vancouver net last three seasons

Megan DePew, co-owner of Sequim Bee Farm. (File photo)
B.C. creates buzz by declaring May 29 the day of the honey bee

B.C.’s minister of agriculture, food and fisheries said the insects are an integral part of B.C.

Prince Rupert Community Paramedic Jessica Friesen during Paramedic Service Week from May 23 to 29 said it is the toughest day of a person’s life when they have to call 911. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
B.C. paramedics service more than half a million calls per year

Paramedic Jessica Friesen says it’s the toughest day of a person’s life when they have to call 911

Most Read