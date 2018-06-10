Mitch Love speaking at his first press conference since becoming head coach of the Saskatoon Blades. Stephen Hiscock photo

B.C. man lands head coaching job with Saskatoon Blades

Mitch Love spent the last seven seasons as assistant coach for Everett Silvertips

Harley Love says he used to take his son, Mitch, to a lot of Prince George Cougar games when growing up.

At one of them, Harley says Mitch turned to him and said, “Dad, this is where I want to play, the WHL [Western Hockey League].”

A young Mitch realized that dream at the age of 15 when the Quesnel local got called up to play for the Moose Jaw Warriors.

The dream blossomed from there, with Mitch enjoying stints with the Swift Current Broncos and the Everett Silvertips.

After a six-season playing career in the American Hockey League, East Coast Hockey League and Canadian Hockey League, he came back to the WHL as an assistant coach with the Silvertips, where he’s been for the last seven years.

But last Wednesday, Mitch Love took another step forward as he was named the head coach of the Saskatoon Blades.

He still holds the city in which he grew up dear.

“My fondest memories of Quesnel were my Tim Hortons runs with my father before the early 6 a.m. game or practice,” he says.

“The old arena in Quesnel was quite the gem too.

“There was so much history in that building and there was some real cold mornings getting in there and playing Prince George or Williams Lake.”

Harley was a goaltender in town when his son was still young, and Mitch can remember being very involved with the hockey culture here.

“It was a huge influence in my life,” he says.

“Just being around the rink when he was playing with the Kangaroos and being around the Gassoffs and the Marshs and all the families that make up Quesnel hockey.”

His dad played an important role too, Mitch adds.

“He always demanded hard work out of me and those are still things I instill in the players I coach and even my daughter, who is five.”

Harley points out that Mitch had the wherewithal to go far from a young age.

“He always wanted to be better,” Harley says.

“Mitch was never afraid to put the time in off the ice too.

“When going to hockey camps he would train hard before he went.

“He would run, he would sprint, he would pull tires, he would do whatever it takes to get to the next level.”

Mitch grew up in Johnston Subdivision and Harley recalls a rink right beside their house that Mitch would frequent.

“He put countless hours on that ice – shooting pucks and skating.

“Not a lot of kids could do a slap shot, but he put in a lot of time and he called me over and said, ‘Dad, dad, look at this!’ and he could really shoot the puck.”

Both father and son work for the Blades now, as Harley is their Okanagan regional scout.

Asked how he enjoys the idea of working with his son, Harley says, “It’s perfect, you bet!”

Previous story
Justify’s Triple Crown run caps magical run for B.C. breeder
Next story
FIFA World Cup preview: Whitecaps’ Kendall Waston hopes to repeat success of Costa Rica in 2014 in Group E

Just Posted

With the South Cariboo Rec Centre expansion getting a strong no, what would you like to see next?

The weekly web poll for the 100 Mile Free Press

Highway 97 reopened just south of 83 Mile Creek Road

Both directions now open after an accident caused a closure

Preliminary results of South Cariboo Rec Centre Expansion show ‘no’

1,622 people voted against the proposal

From the archives of the 100 Mile Free Press

34 Years Ago (1984): Construction on a $4.7 million sports and rehabilitation… Continue reading

100 Mile car club feels the torque as membership, events accelerate

Club looks for more community involvement

Some of the action from the elementary schools’ track and field meet

See this week’s Free Press for the story

B.C. woman: Being in control of death a ‘civil right’

Medical Assistance in Dying program offers end to suffering for North Okanagan woman

NDP looks for ways to rein in B.C. Hydro rates

Internal review looks for cost cutting, new revenue sources

PHOTOS: Lola, the trauma dog, joins Vancouver firefighters

Golden retriever will help fire crews deal with mental health issues and healing.

Tax bill paid for the year, you’re working for yourself

B.C. in the middle of the Canadian pack for Tax Freedom Day

B.C. man lands head coaching job with Saskatoon Blades

Mitch Love spent the last seven seasons as assistant coach for Everett Silvertips

FIFA World Cup preview: Whitecaps’ Kendall Waston hopes to repeat success of Costa Rica in 2014 in Group E

Brazil, led by Neymar, considered likely winners of Group D

Social media addiction having deadly results among youth

Kelowna website owner says excessive social media reliance is causing a surge in suicide rates.

A look at the events leading up to Canada vs. US battle

How did it comes to this? Leaders of Canada and the United States are locked in an ugly battle

Most Read