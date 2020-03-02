The 100 Mile Wranglers during one of their last regular-season games. (Brendan Shykora - Black Press Media)

Aways wins give Wranglers a chance to win first playoff series at home

Next game is tonight (March 2)

The 100 Mile House Wranglers are competing in playoff action tonight (March 2) and Tuesday (March 3) at home. The games are the second and third in the series against Chase Heat. Thus far, despite the name, it’s been the Wranglers bringing the heat.

In the first game of the series on Feb. 28., the Wranglers fell behind in the first period but tied it up in the second with a goal by Cody Barnes. Chase once again took the lead in the third period, but it lasted less than 10 seconds before Darian Long once again brought the Wranglers level. About five minutes after that, Long put the Wranglers ahead for the first time in the game and the series. A subsequent goal by Cory Loring and a last-second goal by Cody Barnes put the game away.

Going by the numbers, the game included a stellar performance by Wranglers goalie Jordan Wilde who managed to stop a whopping 44 out of 46 shots. The Wranglers, in turn, made 34 shots on the Chase goalie (plus the final empty-net goal).

The second game once again saw Chase outshoot the Wranglers though, at least in terms of shots, it was a much closer affair. Wilde managed to stop all of the Heat’s 31 shots while just one of the Wranglers’ 27 shots managed to find it’s way past the Chase goalie late in the third period for another Long goal.

Should they win the series against Chase, they’d face either the Kamloops Storm or the Revelstoke Grizzlies with the latter having won the first two games of that series.

