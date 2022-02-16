The 2022 ANTB will be at full capacity after the province lifted many COVID-19 restrictions. A Haisla intermediate team member during opening ceremonies at the 2020 All Native Basketball Tournament in Prince Rupert. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

The 2022 ANTB will be at full capacity after the province lifted many COVID-19 restrictions. A Haisla intermediate team member during opening ceremonies at the 2020 All Native Basketball Tournament in Prince Rupert. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

All Native Basketball Tournament confirmed to run full capacity

More than 5,000 expected at Prince Rupert basketball tournament after province lifts restrictions

The All Native Basketball Tournament (ANBT) is going ahead without a doubt and will run from April 2 to 9, with full spectator and team capacity at the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre in Prince Rupert.

The decision for a full house was announced after the province lifted many COVID-19 restrictions starting Feb. 16.

“It all came down to this ruling that we heard today. So, it’s all a go,” Peter Haugan, ANBT organizer, told The Northern View.

Typically, the event sees more than 5,000 fans in attendance per day, with hotels and accommodations filling up early in the city.

“It means that it’ll be a full house with standing room only — and it’s a noisy place when it’s full,” Haugan said.

More than 50 teams have already registered for the week-long tournament from across the province and Alaska.

“It would have been really hard for us to do 50 per cent [capacity],” Haugan said. “So thank goodness it’s not 50 per cent.”

Season-ticket holders and first-time attendees alike will be able to enjoy the atmosphere the tournament is known for.

For teams still wishing to register, the deadline for entry fees and rosters is March 4. For more information, the public may contact Peter Haugan at 250-624-1690 or email: peterhaugan@yahoo.com.

READ MORE: All Native Basketball Tournament date changed again

READ MORE: All Native Basketball Tournament to return in 2022

Norman Galimski | Journalist
Send Norman email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

All Native Basketball Tournamentbasketball

Previous story
Russian skater Valieva listed two legal oxygen boosters on Olympic forms

Just Posted

Some residents in Forest Grove are without landline telephone service after a logging truck knocked down a pole in the area. (File)
50 Forest Grove residents without phone service after logging truck knocks out pole

The Revelstoke Grizzlies’ Kaleb West (front left) works to keep 100 Mile House Wrangler Chase Sitarski tied up with the help of Spencer Macdonald while Solomon Oldham (back) skates for the puck. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
100 Mile Wranglers outshot in weekend losses

Supporters of the Freedom Convoy turned out for a recent Slow Roll protest and demonstration along Highway 97. Roughly 200 people lined the highway waving Canadian flags and carrying signs calling for an end to vaccine mandates while 100 trucks and cars through town, honking their horns the entire way. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Dozens of donors from South Cariboo support ‘Freedom Convoy’

Drones were used to drop seed vessels in November 2021 in an area burned during the 2017 wildfires in the Chilcotin Plateau. (Central Chilcotin Rehabilitation photo)
First Nations use drone-seeding trial project to reforest wildfire ravaged areas west of Williams Lake