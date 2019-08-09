The Wild Horse race was the first event at the Interlakes 29th Annual Rodeo on Saturday, Aug. 3. Gary Cleveland, the Interlakes Rodeo chairman, said it was one of the most exciting events included in the rodeo. Millar Hill photo.

A “packed” weekend for the Interlakes 29th Annual Rodeo

The 29th Annual Interlakes Rodeo drew in over a thousand spectators throughout the weekend.

“It was an excellent weekend,” said Interlakes Rodeo chairman, Gary Cleveland. “It was a packed weekend of events.”

Cleveland said the rodeo had all of its regular events – steer wrestling, saddle bronc, bareback, calf roping and team roping but two new events were added to the list. The new events included the wild horse race and the wild pony race.

“It was our first time trying it at the Interlakes Rodeo,” said Cleveland. “It was an exciting part of this year’s rodeo. I think the crowd really enjoyed those events.”

Cleveland said the wild horse race took to the crowd so well that it can be expected as a part of the scheduled events for the following rodeos to come. The weather played a key role in attendance for the weekend. The rodeo saw roughly 1200 spectators through Saturday and Sunday.

“We had a lot of contestants this year too,” said Cleveland. “We had four hours of shows for both of the days.”

This year, during the intermission between events, the Canim Lake Band performed inside the arena. The performance included dancing, singing and drumming.

“It was great having the Canim Lake Band participate with us this past weekend,” said Cleveland. “It was such a successful weekend – without the volunteers and our sponsors, we wouldn’t have had such a good weekend.”

Results:

Bareback

1. Christoph Muigg

2. Keifer Larson

Saddle bronc

1. Christoph Muigg

2. Quinn Mussell

Tie-Down Roping

1. Cody Brett

2. Clint Maier

3. Clayton Freemantle

4. Jake Herman

Steer Wrestling

1. Mike Gill

2. Wade McNolty

3. Cody Brett

4. Norman Breen

Women’s Breakaway Roping

1. Taylor Wharry

2. Alyson Schuk

3. Laura James

4. Jori Cripps

5. Hanna Strate

Junior Steer Riding

1. Dillion Russell

2. Wyatt Smith

3. Kale Mikkelsen

4. Mason Pincott

Women’s Barrel Racing

1. Vanessa Leggett

2. Judy Dostal

3. Claire Myers

4. Laura James

5. Joleen Seitz

6. Carman Pozzobon

7. Ashely Zappone

8. Taylor Cherry

Women’s Junior Barrel Racing

1. Kali Clare Atkings

2. Isabella King

3. Marika Van Tunen

4. Ashlyn Wade

5. Macey Freemantle

6. Erika Ignance

Pee Wee Barrel Racing

1. Paisley McNolty

2. Claire Mikkelsen

3. Turner James

4. Kenzie Lloyd

5. Madelyn Gavaga

6. Nevada Jones

Junior Breakaway Roping

1. Brock Everett

2. Bryce Garcia

3. Hannah Cady

4. Taylan James

5. Jacob Bowden

Bull Riding

1. Dustin Reid

2. Eric O’Flynn

3. Justin Harris

Novice Bare Back

1. Spencer Lewis

1. Jordan Monical

