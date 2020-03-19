James Benson lines up a shot during the Big Horn Indoor Shot on March 14. (Brendan Kyle Jure - 100 Mile Free Press)

85 archers partake in annual indoor archery shoot in 100 Mile House

Close to 50 per cent of the turnout were youth

Arrows were let loose in the Agriplex over the weekend of March 14 and 15 during the Big Horn Archery Club’s annual indoor shoot.

“It went very well considering the temperatures were as cold as they were and all the other various activities being cancelled,” said Allan Pickering, president of the club. “We got a lot of calls to see if we were still going forward and I’m glad we did.”

The shoot had 85 shooters participate, which Pickering said was a little less than last year. People from Vanderhoof, Kamloops, Williams Lake, Quesnel, Oliver and Lillooet fired a bow in addition to locals who were involved in the shoot.

“These are the folks who typically like to go to our indoor shoot. It’s one of the ways people get rid of the cabin fever and get ready for the summer shoot schedule that comes along, so we’re very happy with that.”

Pickering also said close to 50 per cent of the turnout were youth, “which was really happy to see because it’s youngsters that grow up that keep the archery sport alive.”

Big Horn also added a new novelty shot to the event, allowing people to shoot at the targets from a seated position in an outhouse. Two other novelty shots in the shoot are shooting an arrow through a hollow log and trying to bypass a moving tree in front of a bear target.

“It makes it a fun shoot and that’s one of the things our shoot is known for – is that it’s competitive yet at a level from beginners to very experienced shooters.”

The dates for the club’s bigger and outdoor shoot are July 18 and 19.

Sports

