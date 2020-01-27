100 Mile House Wrangler Ryan McMann in action against Revelstoke on Jan. 25. (Millar Hill - 100 Mile Free Press)

100 Mile Wranglers stay ahead of Kamloops Storm

Weekend featured a dominating victory over the division rivals

The Wranglers seemed to have improved for this weekend’s outings compared to recent performances.

On Friday, Jan. 24 they faced the Kamloops Storm in 100 Mile House. A loss would have seen the Storm overtake the Wranglers in the division (although the Wranglers have still played one fewer game). The game was one of total domination. In the first period, the Wranglers managed to find the back of the net three times, twice at the hands of Darian Long and once at the hands of Harley Bootsma. The second period saw the Wranglers go up 4-0 with a goal by Cody Barnes before Storm managed to net a goal themselves. Darian Long and Aidan Morrison grew the lead to 6-1 before the end of the period.

In the third period, one goal for both the Wranglers and the Storm finished the game at 7-2 in favour of the home team. The Wranglers only took four penalties in total, a drop from recent games.

The Wranglers completely outshot the away team with 100 Mile’s Jordan Wilde facing 22 shots to 46 shots for Kamloops’ Ethan Paulin-Hatch.

The next game against the Revelstoke Grizzlies on Jan. 25, despite being a loss, had plenty to be optimistic about. Revelstoke are the division leaders, eliminated the Wranglers from the playoffs last season and are arguably one of the tougher opponents.

The Wranglers fell behind in the first period but managed to tie it up in the second with a powerplay goal by Khale Skinner. Skinner struck again early in the third period putting the Wranglers ahead before Revelstoke struck three times with powerplay goals. 100 Mile’s Cory Loring managed to claw one back putting the score at 4-3 for the division leaders. With only 45 seconds left on the clock, the Wranglers didn’t manage to get an equalizer. In total, the Wranglers picked up eight penalties and the Grizzlies seven.

The game featured an outstanding performance by Wranglers goalie Jordan Wilde, who was named first star and managed to save 31 out of Revelstoke’s 35 shots. The three 100 Mile goals were off of a total of 22 shots.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
More than 1,000 youth athletes gear up for BC Winter Games in Fort St. John
Next story
Hope Curling Club set to welcome provincial championship in February

Just Posted

100 Mile Wranglers stay ahead of Kamloops Storm

Weekend featured a dominating victory over the division rivals

How worried are you about the coronavirus?

The weekly web poll for the 100 Mile Free Press

Reported ‘armed and barricaded’ male safely apprehended by 100 Mile RCMP

The male was taken to the local hospital for further assessment by a physician

Horgan’s caribou liaison quits

Blair Lekstrom was appointed to ease tension between local groups over plan to save threatened herds

How often do you read the news and where do you get it from?

Mikayla Glen 100 Mile House “I read the news probably once a… Continue reading

VIDEO: Canada’s first presumptive case of coronavirus officially confirmed

Both patient and wife arrived on a China Southern Airlines flight after having been to Wuhan

Ski lift closed at B.C. mountain over alleged actions of former employee

‘We are actively investigating and dealing with the actions of a former employee,’ said the resort

VIDEO: Music stars pay tribute to Kobe Bryant at Grammys award show

Music artists including Billy Ray Cyrus, Rick Ross and Kirk Franklin paid tribute to Bryant

John Lennon’s psychedelic Rolls-Royce on display at Royal BC Museum

The classic car has been a favourite for Beatles fans from Victoria and internationally

Coastal GasLink stresses pipeline ‘on a schedule’ as B.C. appoints liaison for Wet’suwet’en

670-kilometre pipeline is schedule to be completed by end of 2023

Furstenau flays NDP as she launches B.C. Green Party leadership bid

LNG, Site C dam wrong for environment, Cowichan MLA says

Woman guilty of dangerous driving crash that left Saanich girl, then 11, unresponsive

Nikirk guilty of one count of dangerous driving causing bodily harm

Pregnant B.C. woman stuck in Wuhan, the epicentre of coronavirus outbreak

Woman is due to give birth in Wuhan, China unless she can get out

Victoria-area wolf tranquilized after being seen running around neighbourhood

Officials say wolf unharmed during its ‘arrest’

Most Read