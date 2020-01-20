100 Mile Wranglers outshoot both weekend opponents but still lose

The 100 Mile House Wranglers’ Kyler Opp shoves the Chase Heat’s Matthew Poole as he tries to get a shot off and add to a 1-0 lead midway through first period during KIJHL action in Chase on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. The Chase Heat would go on the beat the Wranglers 4-2. The teams met again on Jan. 14 resulting in a 4-4 tie. (Rick Koch photo)

The 100 Mile House Wranglers had a rough go at it over the weekend.

The 100 Mile team travelled to face the Princeton Posse on Friday, Jan. 17 but came away with a big loss.

Power plays in the first period gave Princeton a 2-0 head start before Cory Loring scored 100 Mile’s only goal of the evening. It was quickly answered with a third goal by Princeton. Two more goals by Princeton in the second period and a scoreless third period saw the Wranglers face a 1-5 loss. That was despite the Wranglers getting off more shots with 100 Mile Wrangler Jordan Wilde facing 30 shots while the Princeton goalie faced 35.

In the first period, penalties were evenly distributed with three each, but the Wranglers picked up more penalties as the game progressed with four in the second period to Princeton’s one penalty and nine penalties in the third period to Princeton’s five, including three misconducts for Aidan Morrison, Eric Smith and Harley Bootsma.

The Wranglers fared slightly better against the Osoyoos Coyotes on Saturday, Jan. 18. They managed a 1-0 lead in the first period courtesy of Darian Long but a powerplay goal in the second period saw the Coyotes even up the score before taking the lead later in the same period. Another goal by Osoyoos in the third period sealed the score at a 1-3 loss.

The Wranglers once again outshot their opponents, this time substantially so. Jakob Gullmes faced a mere 21 shots to a massive 48 shots on the Coyotes net. Both teams picked up a total of 10 penalties.

The Wranglers remain in third in the division, now one point ahead of Kamloops, who’ve played one more game than the Wranglers.

