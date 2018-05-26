100 Mile player was in U15 BC Cup

100 Mile House player Kyson Hopson who played his hockey season for the Bantam Rep Wranglers went up to Prince George to try out for a spot on one of the U15 BC provincial teams during spring break. Hockey players from all over the Northern region competed in a three-day camp. A month later Hopsonfound out he made a team.

Due to the high costs, the family decided to make and sell jam to raise funds. They sold 141 jars and managed to get his registration paid! This all happened because of the awesome town, friends, family and people many of whom they didn’t even know who wanted to support Hopson.

Hopson participated in combined testing off-ice and on-ice to assist with skill development, team building, practices and games. Hopson was on BC team Blue.

He had team members from the coast, Victoria, the Okanagan, Fort St. John and all over the Lower Mainland. All the boys were amazing hockey players with talent and skill. Hopson was the only young male player from 100 Mile to make one of the eight teams in the tournament.

He got one goal and two assists in the four games. In the end, Hopson’s Team BC Blue won the BC Cup 5-3 over Team BC Black. Hopson represented 100 Mile House proudly.

100 Mile player was in U15 BC Cup

