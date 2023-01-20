100 Mile Milers face off against Ridge Meadows

The 100 Mile Milers had the opportunity to play Ridge Meadows over the weekend at an exhibition game in Sun Peaks.

Heather McKinnon, team manager for the U13 rep team said Ridge Meadows wanted the chance to travel and play out of town. They booked the outdoor rink at Sun Peaks and reached out to the Milers to see if they wanted to play.

“It’s cool because we don’t play against Ridge Meadows ever, they’re outside of our league,” she said. “We’re a tier four team and many of the teams they play against are tier three or tier two teams and so this Ridge Meadows game is a tier four team as well so it will be nice to have sort of an evenly matched game.”

The team was excited about the game, said McKinnon. They’re Canadian kids, they love to skate, and playing outside is a new opportunity for them. They play at the outdoor rink and on the lakes around the area but to have an organized game in a facility like that is a new experience and pretty fun.”

There are four girls and 12 boys on the team. Two of the girls are dual roster, which means they also play on an all-girls rep team in Williams Lake and with the Milers. The other two play full-time in 100 Mile, one of whom plays goal for the team.

There are five players born in 2012 on the U13 rep team. Normally the age group is made up of youth born in 2010 and 2011. However, they were independently assessed and evaluated to be on the team, according to skill level and ability to keep up with their older teammates.

McKinnon said they tend to be smaller than some of the kids turning 13, some of whom are quite big.

“And so it’s been fun to watch them work hard and keep up with those guys. And it was done in an effort to sort of build depth so that they can stay together for longer. So by next season, and even the season after that, they’ll be that much stronger and more cohesive with their teammates.”

The Milers will be playing across the province this season with home games every other weekend.



fiona.grisswell@100milefreepress.net

