100 Mile House Wranglers raise $3,000 to help fight cancer

100 Mile House Wrangler Owen Johnson collides with North Okanagan Knight Luke Rishaug during a game at the South Cariboo Rec Centre Friday night. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) 100 Mile House Wrangler Jace Myers, voted the Wranglers' player of the game, makes a run on the North Okanagan Knights' net last Friday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) The 100 Mile House Wranglers faced the North Okanagan Knights on Saturday losing 4-0. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

The North Okanagan Knights shut out the 100 Mile House Wranglers 4-0 Saturday night.

While the Wranglers were unable to start a winning streak, their Hockey Fights Cancer game raised $1,512 thanks to the generosity of the fans; a $1,000 donation from the Logan Parent Memorial Foundation. This total was increased to $3,024 thanks to a matching donation by Mr. T Contracting.

The loss came after the Wranglers dominated the Chase Heat on Tuesday, Nov. 15 beating them 5-1. Since the season began the Wranglers have won five games and lost 13 with only the Kelowna Chief ranked lower with a three-win to 16-loss record.

Despite these losses coach Dale Hladun has maintained a positive outlook. Hladun said that if the team can start a winning streak they’ll be able to make it into the playoffs.

“I think the Wrangler Nation can see the effort, I think Wrangler Nation can see the skillset and I think Wrangler Nation also sees their inexperience,” Hladun said. “One thing that’s happening in the standings is no one is running away from us. The teams we’re trying to chase haven’t taken off in wins either. So long as we get to the dance I don’t care what door they let us in, as long as we get into the dance.”

On Saturday the Wranglers struggled with momentum and cohesion throughout the night, trailing the Knights by two at the end of the first period. During the second period, the home team attempted to rally but was only able to hold the Knights at two points.

In the third period, the Wranglers’ quest to score a goal was thwarted. Even when Hladun pulled the goalie during a powerplay they were unable to capitalize on the advantage, with the Knights scoring an empty netter instead. The Knights sealed the deal with a fourth and final goal on a powerplay of their own, outshooting the Wranglers by several points.

The Wranglers are on the road this weekend for back-to-back games against the Kimberly Dynamites Friday, the Fernie Ghostriders Saturday and the Creston Valley Thundercats on Sunday. They return to home ice on Wednesday, Nov. 30 to face the Heat.



