100 Mile House Wranglers watch the puck go in their net during their 5-1 loss on Dec. 7 against the Princeton Posse. Brendan Kyle Jure - 100 Mile Free Press.

100 Mile House Wranglers on losing streak after 5-1 loss to Princeton Posse

The 100 Mile House Wranglers had a tough time on Dec. 7, suffering a 5-1 defeat on home ice to the Princeton Posse.

Azam Jiwa and Brendan Adams opened up the scoring for the Posse before the halfway point of the game. Quill Mulder managed to bring the Wranglers within one at the end of the first period after a smart pass from Ryan McMann sprung a two-on-one play against the Posse. It was Mulder’s eighth goal of the season and McMann’s third assist.

However, the Wranglers would not score for the rest of the game.

Josh Olson and Chase Cooke continued the scoring in the second period, to force a goaltender change for the Wranglers. After allowing four goals on 12 shots, Jakob Gullmess was brought to the bench for Jordan Wilde.

Wilde was steady for 20 minutes before Noah Brusse scored the fifth (and powerplay) goal for the Posse at the half-way mark for the third period. Wilde did not give up any further goals and actually made some key impressive saves in the second period.

Aidan Morrison, a defenceman for the Wranglers, was given the game star for the Wranglers. Josh Olson, who had a three-point game, was the star for Princeton.

The Wranglers retain the third spot in the Doug Birks division with a record of 13-13-1-0 and 27 points. Kamloops Storm are on their back with 23 points, as well as Sicamous Eagles with 21.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Athlete in Focus: Ryan McMann

Just Posted

The 100 Mile Artist’s Guild showcasing winter-themed artwork

‘Each piece represents what the artist thinks is the longest night’

Athlete in Focus: Ryan McMann

Ryan McMann always had the desire to play hockey as a kid… Continue reading

RE/MAX holding annual food donation drive

In next week’s Connector you’ll find a paper bag as part of… Continue reading

Fill 100 Mile House and Interlakes Royal LePage offices with Christmas Spirit

Royal LePage is accepting donations ranging from toys to non-perishable foods for Christmas

100 Mile House Wranglers add new assistant coach

Barry Wolff with join Dale Hladun and Chris Langton behind the bench

VIDEO: SNL skewers Trudeau’s mockery of Trump in high school cafeteria sketch

The three world leaders won’t let Trump sit at the cool kids’ table

Kovrig clings to humour as ‘two Michaels’ near one year in Chinese prison

Their detention is widely viewed as retaliation for Canada’s arrest of Chinese high-tech scion Meng Wanzhou

B.C. VIEWS: An engine that hums right along

First Nations are leading a new surge of investment in B.C.

Brain injury from domestic abuse a ‘public health crisis,’ says B.C. researcher

Nearly 80% of the domestic violence victims who reported to police last year were woman

Campbell River mom’s iPhone containing priceless photos stolen from Victoria hospital parkade

The phone contained photos, heartbeat recordings of her late son

Miller nets winner as Canucks edge Sabres 6-5 in OT

Roussel, Leivo tally two apiece for Vancouver

‘Norovirus-like’ outbreak interrupts Bantam hockey showcase in Greater Victoria

Several athletes were sent home, quarantined on the ferry

$578: that’s how much your first distracted driving ticket will cost with recent premium hikes

Over 50 per cent of Canadians admitted to using phone while driving last year, according to study

Kelowna man attempts to steal bait bike from RCMP parking lot

38-year-old Brian Richard Harbison is facing several charges

Most Read