100 Mile House Wranglers on losing streak after 5-1 loss to Princeton Posse

100 Mile House Wranglers watch the puck go in their net during their 5-1 loss on Dec. 7 against the Princeton Posse. Brendan Kyle Jure - 100 Mile Free Press.

The 100 Mile House Wranglers had a tough time on Dec. 7, suffering a 5-1 defeat on home ice to the Princeton Posse.

Azam Jiwa and Brendan Adams opened up the scoring for the Posse before the halfway point of the game. Quill Mulder managed to bring the Wranglers within one at the end of the first period after a smart pass from Ryan McMann sprung a two-on-one play against the Posse. It was Mulder’s eighth goal of the season and McMann’s third assist.

However, the Wranglers would not score for the rest of the game.

Josh Olson and Chase Cooke continued the scoring in the second period, to force a goaltender change for the Wranglers. After allowing four goals on 12 shots, Jakob Gullmess was brought to the bench for Jordan Wilde.

Wilde was steady for 20 minutes before Noah Brusse scored the fifth (and powerplay) goal for the Posse at the half-way mark for the third period. Wilde did not give up any further goals and actually made some key impressive saves in the second period.

Aidan Morrison, a defenceman for the Wranglers, was given the game star for the Wranglers. Josh Olson, who had a three-point game, was the star for Princeton.

The Wranglers retain the third spot in the Doug Birks division with a record of 13-13-1-0 and 27 points. Kamloops Storm are on their back with 23 points, as well as Sicamous Eagles with 21.

