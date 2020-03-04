The 100 Mile House Wranglers create a scramble in front of Chase Heat’s net during the first period of their 3-0 win against the visitors on March 3. (Millar Hill - 100 Mile Free Press)

100 Mile House Wranglers lead Chase Heat three games to one

The 100 Mile Wranglers are currently leading the Chase Heat series 3-1 in the first round of the KIJHL playoffs.

After taking a 2-0 lead in Chase (a 5-2 win on Feb. 28 and a 1-0 win on Feb. 29), the two teams competed in 100 Mile House, with the Wranglers losing 4-2 on Mar. 2.

“Chase came out very aggressive and pushed hard for victory,” said Dale Hladun, general manager and head coach for the Wranglers. “The key to Chase’s victory was their powerplay as well as our lack of discipline by taking a couple of very foolish penalty minutes. We cannot allow Chase too many powerplay opportunities if want to win the series.”

Three of the goals they scored were on the powerplay, including an open netter.

On March 3, the Wranglers were successful in denying Chase a chance to level the series, beating them 3-0.

Jordan Wilde put in a stunning effort, saving all 30 shots he faced and has been one of the key players for the Wranglers this series. It’s his second shutout so far this series and has faced more than 30 shots in every game except the 4-2 loss on March 2.

“I thought as a fan, you were probably entertained. Chase certainly came out to play but I felt our kids really wanted to win. We took charge early in the game and had multiple scoring chances and I was pretty impressed with the play of our games in the first period.”

However, Hladun said he was a grumpy coach at the time of writing this, because of the collection of penalty minutes the team racked up late in the game. Particularly about his players arguing with the officials on a call, saying it was his job to do that.

Darian Long has been a key piece, scoring three goals and an assist so far in this series.

“[He] was huge for our victory (in Game 1) with his penalty killing, as well as scoring the tying and winning goals of the games,” said Hladun of Long’s three-point performance.

In Game 2, Long also scored the game-winner with five minutes left in the game.

Hladun said that both teams’ goalies (Wilde and Vince Benedetto) were “crazy good” with big-time saves that brought both sets of fans out of their seats.

Other key players mentioned in the series so far were forwards Kolby Page, Cory Loring and Cody Barnes.

In Game 3, Hladun said he was happy with the line of Nic Flinton, Keil Maclaren and Chase Vancoughnett-Lafleur.

“The line managed a key goal to keep us in the game.”

The two teams will face off again on March 5 in Chase at 7 p.m. If the Wranglers win, they will advance to the next round and play the Revelstoke Grizzlies who swept the Kamloops Storm. If Chase wins, the Wranglers will host them on March 6 for Game 6.

Elsewhere in the KIJHL, Kelowna Chiefs are leading their series against the North Okanagan Knights three games to one. The winner of that series will go on to face the Princeton Posse, who swept Summerland Steam.

On the other side of the league, the Kimberley Dynamiters are winning their series against the Creston Valley Thunder Cats three games to one. The Columbia Valley Rockies won all four games against the Fernie Ghostriders and will play the winner of the Creston – Kimberley series.

The Nelson Leafs also swept their opponent, the Spokane Braves, and will advance to play the Beaver Valley Nitehawks who won all four games against the Castlegar Rebels.

The 100 Mile House Wranglers score a goal in a 3-0 win against the Chase Heat on March 3. (Millar Hill - 100 Mile Free Press)

