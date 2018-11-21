Aiden Morrisson (right) lands an open-ice hit on Revelstoke’s Josh Irvine during the Wranglers 4-2 loss to the visiting side on Nov. 17. Brendan Kyle Jure photo.

100 Mile House Wranglers drop four games in a row but ‘it’s all practice until the playoffs’

Head coach says club must stay the course

After losing four games in a row, including the doubleheader against the Revelstoke Grizzlies on Nov. 17 (4-2) and 18 (4-1), head coach and general manager Dale Hladun of the 100 Mile House Wranglers is still confident in his club but says that there is still a lot of work to do.

“We needed the measuring stick for our guys to realize the pace and the compete level we must play at. I’m not happy we didn’t win but I think there were some good pieces in our game that are improving. I think our team is moving in the right direction,” he said.

The problem he said, attributing it to himself, is the club doesn’t stick to the same systems and aren’t firm on any of them, except maybe the powerplay and penalty kill units which have been solid all season. What they need to work on improving he said, is forechecking and the defensive zone coverage, which he described as being full of holes.

“We just got to beat it in the kid’s heads that just because you’re near a guy [or] you’re standing roughly in the right area you’re still not doing your job. We cannot let get someone loose. You got to make sure sticks are lifted and to make sure players are obstructed going towards the net. That’s just a commitment level the boys have to rise to,” he said.

The Wranglers have one of the biggest (despite being one of the youngest) teams in the league, however, Hladun said the team have not been using their physical presence at all. The sooner the players realize they can use their size in driving the net, one-on-one battles and puck protection the better.

“I think we’re full of assets but I don’t think we realize the value of those assets, nor are we maximizing them,” said Hladun.

Overall, Hladun said the club just needs to stay the course.

In the four-game stretch from Nov. 10-18, the Wranglers played the leagues three of the top teams in the Nelson Leafs, Kelowna Chiefs and Revelstoke.

In all four games, the Wranglers lost but Hladun said his team performed the best in each game’s third period. Instead of ‘gooning’ up or sitting back and taking the loss, his team fought until the end.

There were some other highlights during the streak Hladun was happy about, including the play of the team’s latest addition.

Miles Minor played his first game in his new team’s colours on Nov. 17. where he posted 38 saves in 41 shots. He also came out of the game as the star of the game in the team’s 4-2 loss.

“I’m hoping he’ll be our starter. He played a good first game and he moves well. He’s a calm goalie,” said Hladun. ” I’m pretty confident Miles will do well for us. He’ll probably play at least two games for us this coming weekend just to get more experience.”

The next three games are away. On Nov. 23, they will down to Summerland and then on to Princeton for a doubleheader on Nov. 24 and 25. They will finish the month off at home against the Osoyoos Coyotes on Nov. 30.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

James Pedersen of the Wranglers narrowly misses the net but had Revelstoke’s Liam McGarva beat during the Wrangler’s 4-2 loss on Nov. 17. Brendan Kyle Jure photo.

Garrett Hilton, Ben Keon and Darian Long await a face-off during the Wranglers 4-2 loss on Nov. 17. Brendan Kyle Jure photos.

Previous story
Former NHL player and coach Dan Maloney dies at 68

Just Posted

100 Mile House Wranglers drop four games in a row but ‘it’s all practice until the playoffs’

Head coach says club must stay the course

What do you look most forward to when attending the Christmas Parade?

The weekly streeter for the 100 Mile Free Press

100 Mile Fire rescue squash fire at Norbord

Last night (Nov. 20) at approximately 7:18 p.m., 100 Mile House Fire… Continue reading

21 per cent of ballots returned in electoral referendum

Percentage of screened ballots in Cariboo likely higher than average due to mailout schedule

Spray painting in Tatton-Station Road and 108 Water Treatment Plant areas

The weekly police report for the South Cariboo area

Feds give formal notice for law to end Canada Post strike

Trudeau government ready to legislate employees back to work after five weeks of rotating strikes

Pressure builds for B.C. to recognize physicians assistants

“We can make a difference and I think we’re being overlooked.”

Senators urge Trump to expedite congressional vote on USMCA

The 12 Republican senators are warning of the dangers of getting the trade pact approved in 2019

Bill just one tool to deter foreign interference in Canadian elections: Gould

Bill C-76 is just one means to deter outside interference in Canadian elections

Investigation into B.C. legislature officers began in January

RCMP brought in months after former prison administrator started

Legal challenge filed over high-stakes competition to design $60B warships

The federal government had originally said it wanted a “mature design” for its new warship fleet, which was widely interpreted as meaning a vessel that has already been built and used by another navy.

‘There has to be accountability’: victims of sterilization demand action

Morningstar Mercredi says she woke up from a surgery at 14 and immediately broke down when she discovered the baby she once felt inside of her was gone.

Ottawa’s fall update features $16B competitiveness response to U.S. tax reforms

Bill Morneau had faced pressure to lower the corporate tax rate in response to major tax and regulatory reforms in the U.S.

BC Ferries sees net earnings of $90M in second quarter

Net earnings are down as a result of lowering fares, adding more sailings to meet customer demand according to report

Most Read