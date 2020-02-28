100 Mile House team finalist in B Event of Clearwater bonspiel

The Lego team (Amber McNabb, Sheri Fraser, Tanya Sanford, and Janice Sanford) that participated in the Wells Gray Curling Club’s Ladies’ Bonspiel included two women from 100 Mile House. (K.A. Pendergast photo)

Five local teams headed to Clearwater to take part in the Wells Gray Curling Club’s Ladies Bonspiel, with one team reaching the B Event final.

“It was really a lot of fun and we had lots of girls go down. We had five teams from 100 Mile plus a couple of other people from 100 Mile (but not part of the club) that hooked up with a couple of girls from Hinton (Alta.),” said Hollis Ney, one of the skips of the four teams.

The bonspiel had a theme, which was the letter “L.” Ney’s team went as the ‘Lucious Lips,’ while other teams went as Loons, Lamps (with lampshades on their heads), Ladybugs and Leap Frogs. The mixed 100 Mile/Hinton team dressed up as Lego people.

Ney’s team went to the B Event final, being the highest placing team from 100 Mile House.

“It was a really, really good game. We were down one coming home and we had two rocks in there but their skip made an amazing shot. It came through a hole and knocked us out and that was it.”

Another team, the Loons, made it into the C Final.

Ney added that it was a good time because people get to reconnect.

“You get former people that have curled in 100 Mile and you get together and caught up on everything that’s gone on in the last year, that’s a highlight of it. They come from Hinton and Kamloops. Another nice thing about it is all of us teams from 100 Mile are always so busy when it’s our own bonspiel that we don’t get to visit with each other, whereas this way we don’t have to get any work done. We just get to visit and cheer each other on,” she said.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.