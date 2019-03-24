100 Mile House Soccer Association has more players signed up at this point than last season

Overall, the association has 140 kids signed up but the number to beat is 300

Around 140 kids registered to play soccer with the 100 Mile House Soccer Association, including 80 during Feb. 2’s Soccerfest.

“Last year, I believe the final numbers after the deadline were around 300,” said Candace Sikiric, the association’s administrator.

Registration is still open until March 29.

Werner Heine, a director for the association, said registration is going much slower than usual.

“Too much snow,” he said, on why he thought this was the case. “I think people don’t think about it when there is still a foot of snow on their lawn. Other than that I don’t think it’s anything else.”

Sikiric doesn’t have an idea how many teams in each age bracket the association will be fielding, as that depends on the final number of registrations. She said there are usually four teams per age group.

“They should register because soccer is fun and it is a really wonderful way to meet new people and make new friends. It is a great sport.”

According to Heine, the teams are not made until a week after the deadline.

Heine said even though they will still accept registrations after the deadline, it makes it difficult for the association because they need to find a spot on a team for latecomers.

“We don’t form extra teams, so if there’s a spot we can take them but if the teams are already stacked then we can’t,” said Heine. “We really want people to register before the 29th and to save $40 dollars because after that we charge $40 more.”

Registration fees are $90 for U5 and U6 while $135 is the cost for U8-18.

The club’s website is down, so people who want to register will have to pick up and drop forms at the office in the South Cariboo Rec Centre. They can also contact Sikiríc at office@100milesoccer.com.

The OMHSA is always looking for referees, coaches and volunteers.

They will be hosting a few clinics for referees at the OMHSA Soccer Club Playoff this year, including a refresher clinic on April 14, and entry-level clinic on April 12-14, and a small-sided clinic on April 27.

The club will also host an in-house clinic on April 28 for the offside rule, soccer’s most misunderstood rule.

Registration for those clinics can be done online on the BC Soccer’s website.

