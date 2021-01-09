A 100 Mile House Minor Hockey Player practices his stickwork at a practice at the South Cariboo Rec Centre. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

A 100 Mile House Minor Hockey Player practices his stickwork at a practice at the South Cariboo Rec Centre. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

100 Mile House Minor Hockey Association pauses all activities

This move is effective immediately and comes due to the COVID-19 outbreak in 100 Mile House

Effective immediately the 100 Mile House Minor Hockey Association has paused all operations.

This move was announced by president Roxanne Sutton in a letter late in the evening of Saturday, Jan. 9. Sutton said that due to the developing number of COVID-19 cases in 100 Mile House the board of directors chose to make this decision to protect the players, coaches, their families and the broader community. She added this was not a decision they made lightly.

“Depending on how the outbreak evolves over the next 14 days or potentially longer, we will remain on a break,” Sutton said.

Sutton urges all members of the association to do their part to help stop the spread of COVID-19. She asks that if any players or their families are feeling well to please stay home.

For further information, she invites concerned parties to reach out to them via omhmha@shaw.ca.

Up until now, the minor hockey players had been able to continue to practice on the ice at the South Cariboo Recreational Centre physically distanced but unable to play hockey games. The league had hoped to begin playing games again, but Dr. Bonnie Henry’s health order disallowing that has been extended to Feb. 5 2020.

100 Mile House

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
BCHL delays start of the season as provincial health orders remain in place

Just Posted

A 100 Mile House Minor Hockey Player practices his stickwork at a practice at the South Cariboo Rec Centre. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
100 Mile House Minor Hockey Association pauses all activities

This move is effective immediately and comes due to the COVID-19 outbreak in 100 Mile House

A COVID-19 sign is seen last spring at the First Nations community of Canim Lake (Tsq’ scen). (Martina Dopf photo)
Canim Lake Band enters community lockdown due to COVID-19

Positive coronavirus cases jump to nine

Interior Health declared an outbreak of COVID-19 at the Williams Lake Seniors Village Dec. 31. (Image courtesy CDC)
81 additional cases, three more deaths due to COVID-19 in Interior Health

The deaths were all in long-term care homes in the region

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Woman fined for not following public health orders at Mt. Timothy ski hill

Violation ticket issued for two offences under the CRMA via Emergency Program Act.

The KIJHL season won’t continue until at least Feb. 5. Photo: Tyler Harper
KIJHL postpones regular season until Feb. 5

The announcement follows an extension of the province’s athletic travel restrictions

Crews move a 110-year-old heritage house along a road in Chilliwack on Aug. 7, 2020 to relocate it. Monday, Jan. 11 is Heritage Treasures Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Jan. 10 to 16

Heritage Treasures Day, Dress Up Your Pet Day and Religious Freedom Day are all coming up this week

Seedy Saturday is an opportunity for communities across Canada to learn about seeds and to exchange their seeds with other people. (Paul Henderson - Black Press)
Seedy Saturday to hold province-wide gardening conference

The conference brings together seed enthusiasts from communities across B.C.

A tiny home was stolen from a property in the Fraser Canyon as thieves made away with just about everything on the property in a brazen Christmas Day theft. (Submitted photo)
Tiny home plucked off B.C. property in brazen theft over Christmas

Midsummer (A69) with her days-old baby Ne’nakw, entering the Broughton Archipelago via Fife Sound. (Jared Towers photo)
First orca baby of the year in B.C. named Ne’nakw

Mom and baby looked healthy when spotted this week off northern Vancouver Island

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A person wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 walks past a directional arrow painted on the road, in Vancouver, on Sunday, December 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Legal group fights B.C. government’s COVID-19 rules on protests and places of worship

The Calgary-based organization says it represents over a dozen individuals and faith communities

A screen displays a patient’s vital signs during open heart surgery at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore on Nov. 28, 2016. A British Columbia hospice society that refused to offer medical assistance in dying has issued layoff notices to all clinical staff prior to its contract with the local health authority concluding next month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Patrick Semansky
Layoffs at B.C. hospice that refused to offer medical assistance in dying

Fraser Health announced last year it would cancel the society’s contract, lease as of Feb. 25, 2021

Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School. File photo.
Interior Health confirms COVID-19 exposure at PSO

Contract tracers are reaching out to individuals

Castlegar mayor Bruno Tassone has resigned. Photo: Submitted
Castlegar mayor resigns amid criticism for holiday trip to Okanagan cabin

Mayor Tassone has recently faced criticism over holiday travel

Most Read