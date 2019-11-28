100 Mile House Midget team is a force to be reckoned with

The team scored 32 goals in three games

The 100 Mile Midget hockey team sponsored by K9 Detection went three for three this past week.

The 100 Mile team seems to be on a roll with 32 goals in three games. The 100 Mile Squad took their first win over Williams Lake Grizzlies 11-5. Virgil Kennedy started the scoring off and added a hat trick to the scoreboard. Kyson Hopson potted two goals and three assists.

Linemate Aidan Moore sniped two goals and two assists. Defenceman Colby Glen found the back of the net with two goals. Alex Kuyek added one more goal and an assist. Goalie Ryan Chamberlain was between the pipes for 100 Mile.

On the weekend, the Midgets took on Williams Lake Blue for two games in 100 Mile with lots of spectators in the stand cheering the team on. Moore got a hat trick and two assists. Hopson added a hat trick and one assist. Glen added two goals and one assist.

Tyler Guimond scored a goal and added an assist, as well as Bradly Bissat, hitting the net. Adding assists were Logan Worthington (two) and Trinity Jensen (one). The team and goalie, Terrance Hubick-Archie, were on fire. Hubick-Archie got his first shut out of the season. 100 Mile won 10-0.

In the second game, Williams Lake Blue added a couple more skaters to their bench. Ending the first period it was 3-1 in favour of 100 Mile. Chamberlain shut WL Blue down in the second. The Blue team put extra pressure on in the third and got one and added one more goal with eight seconds left on the clock. Glen was a force with a hattrick and an assist. Moore added a hat trick to light up the scoreboard. Spence Giesbrecht found the back of the net with two goals and one assist. Hopson snipped two more goals past the goalie.

Kuyek potted one more. Worthington was in the right spot at the right time adding four assists.

Players also picking up assists in the game were Dirk Verheul, Kennedy, Guimond, Bissat. In the end, Williams Lake Blue were able to get only three goals past Chamberlain who was in net for the 100 Mile Midgets.

100 Mile took the win 11-3. The hard work of the team seems to be paying off for the Midgets squad. With continued teamwork, effort and some luck hopefully the team can maintain this momentum for rest of the season.

