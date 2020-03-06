Emma Theuring won the Every Kids Dream contest and will be seeing her favourite NHL team, the Vancouver Canucks, on March 6. She will also skate a lap before the opening faceoff. (Lindsay Valcourt photo)

100 Mile House hockey player to skate with Vancouver Canucks on March 6

Emma Theuring won the Every Kids Dream contest

For the second year in a row, a kid from 100 Mile House has won an NHL-related contest, allowing them to see their favourite teams in action. The funny thing is, this year’s winner of the Every Kids Dream contest is Emma Theuring, the older sister of Logan, who won a different contest that allowed him to watch his favourite team, the Calgary Flames.

Unlike her brother’s contest, Theuring had to enter a draw while attending Wickfest. Her team, the 100 Mile House Royals, also won gold in their division there. She also got to meet Hayley Wickenheiser, arguably one of the best players to ever don a pair of skates for Canada.

“It was very cool, and meeting Ryan Straschnitzki,” said Theuring’s mom, Lindsay Valcourt.

RELATED: 100 Mile House Atom Royals bring home gold from Wickfest

Straschnitzki is a survivor of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash in 2018, which killed 16 people and injuring 13 including Straschnitzki. He is now paralyzed from the chest down and has dreams of making the national sledge hockey team.

Winning the contest at Wickfest, the young forward will get to attend a Vancouver Canucks game on March 6 (with her mother). Unlike her brother, her favourite team is the one on this side of the provincial border. The Canucks will be playing the Colorado Avalanche.

In addition to viewing the game, Theuring will skate one lap with the team before the opening faceoff while waving the team’s flag.

“Jakob Markstrom, he’s my favourite player,” was Theuring’s response to what she is most excited to see during the game.

Unfortunately, the events of the day apparently make it unlikely for her to properly meet her favourite Canuck, or any other player really.

“It’s fast and furious,” explained Valcourt. “It’s all super fast. She has to show up at 6 a.m… I asked if she could bring a jersey to get autographed and he [the person who called them to announce they won] said ‘we don’t have time for autographs’ but not in a rude way. He said ‘you’ll see when you get there’. She has to be dressed and ready to go.”

The two siblings also aren’t the only people in the family tree to win a hockey-related contest. Their maternal grandmother won a contest, which allowed her to skate with the 72’ Summitt Series where Canada and the former USSR played eight games against each other in major cities across Canada and Moscow. Valcourt was also allowed to go skating, along with her mother, before the anthem in Game 2 of the series, which was contested in Toronto.

Theuring will be wearing her 100 Mile Royals – her girl’s team jersey (she also plays for a mixed team) – to represent her community during her lap.

