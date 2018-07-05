100 Mile House fastball league pitches into the playoffs

Canim Lake and Exeter Sporting Goods take Game 1 in their series

Jake’s Pub fastball team dropped Game 1 in a three-game series to the Canim Lake Shuswap Defenders on July 4.

“Shuswap played really well. They had some really timely hits,” said Steve Almond, Jake’s Pub’s coach.

Almond said Jerome “Stumpy” Boyce from Canim Lake pitched very well and Shawn Archie had some great hits.

Despite their defeat, Jake’s Pub did have some moments where it looked like they could take the lead.

“We did have a couple of moments. We did have the bases loaded and weren’t able to put some runs in place. Hopefully, we will be able to get some key hits,” said Almond.

“Unfortunately, our hits went to their players but that happens sometimes in ball.”

Kevin Neufeld pitched really well for the team, said Almond.

They will have another shot to even up the series on July 5.

It was also Marc Dufour’s last game with Jake’s Pub after 12 years as a key player with the team.

“Just to start fresh and that’s the great thing about ball, it’s always a new day,” said Almond on his perspective for Game 2.

Exeter Sporting Goods defeated Sandford + Dillman 12-0 in Game 1 of that series.

