Trevor McMahon of Jake’s Pub scrambles for a lose ball during his team’s 10-5 loss against Canim Lake on July 3. Brendan Kyle Jure photo.

100 Mile House fastball league pitches into the playoffs

Canim Lake and Exeter Sporting Goods take Game 1 in their series

Jake’s Pub fastball team dropped Game 1 in a three-game series to the Canim Lake Shuswap Defenders on July 4.

“Shuswap played really well. They had some really timely hits,” said Steve Almond, Jake’s Pub’s coach.

Almond said Jerome “Stumpy” Boyce from Canim Lake pitched very well and Shawn Archie had some great hits.

Despite their defeat, Jake’s Pub did have some moments where it looked like they could take the lead.

“We did have a couple of moments. We did have the bases loaded and weren’t able to put some runs in place. Hopefully, we will be able to get some key hits,” said Almond.

“Unfortunately, our hits went to their players but that happens sometimes in ball.”

Kevin Neufeld pitched really well for the team, said Almond.

They will have another shot to even up the series on July 5.

It was also Marc Dufour’s last game with Jake’s Pub after 12 years as a key player with the team.

“Just to start fresh and that’s the great thing about ball, it’s always a new day,” said Almond on his perspective for Game 2.

Exeter Sporting Goods defeated Sandford + Dillman 12-0 in Game 1 of that series.

brendan.jure@100milefreepress.net
@BrendanKyleJure

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Canim Lake outfielder Mark Boyce gets ready to throw the ball back into the diamond during his team’s 10-5 win against Jake’s Pub on July 3. Brendan Kyle Jure photo.

Previous story
Canadian’s run at Wimbledon comes to an end

Just Posted

100 Mile House fastball league pitches into the playoffs

Canim Lake and Exeter Sporting Goods take Game 1 in their series

UPDATE: Highway 97 is now clear following collision just north of Lac La Hache

The accident had reduced the major traffic artery to one lane for roughly an hour-and-a-half.

100 Mile House vice-principal will work to create empowering learning environment at PSO

Shawn Meville will begin his permanent post on Aug. 1, 2019

108 Historical Site draws around 1,100 to Canada day celebration

“It was an incredible amazing amazing turnout’

Mile 108 Principal accepts new role as Vice-Principal of Nesika Elementary

Kevin McLennan had been commuting from Williams Lake for four years

Trudeau ‘confident’ he didn’t act inappropriately at B.C. music festival in 2000

PM says he’s been mulling the claim in the Creston Valley Advance editorial that resurfaced in June

Mother of missing Indigenous woman hits feds, RCMP with $600M class action

She is alleging a “negligent” and “lackadaisical” approach to investigating missing and murdered Indigenous women

One dead after plane crash on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast

The small plane went down roughly two km from the Sechelt airport

Alberta man running across Canada to break records, raise money

David Proctor hopes to cross the country in 66 days and also raise $1M for rare diseases

Billboards placed to mark 25th anniversary of missing B.C. teen

Lindsey Nicholls was last seen in Royston (on Vancouver Island), on the BC Day long weekend in 1993

Grace, Morning Moon: Tragically Hip songs lend names to pot producer’s strains

Canadian band members hold financial stake in company that plans to market five strains

Which B.C. marijuana stores will survive?

Province will require background, criminal record checks

You’ve got male: Calgary police nab naked man driving Canada Post truck

The report said the driver was throwing clothes out of the window

Vancouver Island father and son reported missing while camping

Jan Stelmaszyk and his son Matt Bartnik have been camping on Vancouver Island

Most Read

  • Canadian’s run at Wimbledon comes to an end

    Canadian Eugenie Bouchard ousted in second round at Wimbledon

  • 100 Mile House fastball league pitches into the playoffs

    Canim Lake and Exeter Sporting Goods take Game 1 in their series