A Event Winner: Team Hadley (Clearwater). (From left to right: skip – Larissa Hadley, third – Jan Johnston, second – Joan Streadwick, lead – Carol McNeil. (Submitted photo)

100 Mile House Curling Clubs introduces a little disco to bonspiel

The theme of the 2020 Ladies Bonspiel was disco

The ladies of the 100 Mile House Curling Club put a disco spin on things for their annual bonspiel this weekend (March 6-8).

“[It] went very well. Really fun,” said Maria Hamilton, the treasurer of the club.

In total, 16 teams competed in the tournament.

The A event was won by Team Hadley from Clearwater (Larrisa Hadley, Jan Johnston, Joan Streadwick, Carol McNeil).

Team Lawson from Quesnel (Evelyn Lawson, Shelly Mack, Jennice Ayles, Debbie Carter) won the B event.

The only team from 100 Mile House was Team Barker (Debbie Barker, Deanna Ziekle, Elaine Brown and Kathleen Hartard), winning the C event.

“The ice was very good and we appreciate all of the work our makers have done to fix our problem,” said Hamilton. She also added that the club recently purchased new rocks, which worked out great at the bonspiel.

With the theme being disco, many dressed like they were in the 70s with big hair and bell-bottoms.

“Team VanCold won the best costume. They were dressed as Sister Sledge,” said Hamilton.

The Markabillies also played a set during the Saturday night dinner, allowing the curlers to dance.

Hamilton also said the men of the club did a terrific job doing all of the work, from cooking dinner, bartending, ice preparation and everything in between.

“It was wonderful to be able to enjoy the bonspiel and not have to think about any of the details,” she said.

Next year’s theme will be ‘Pink at the Rink’.

