100 Mile House residents can nominate the village for a potential $250,000 in arena upgrades for the annual Kraft Hockeyville contest. (Image submitted)

100 Mile House can get $250,000 if nominated for Kraft Hockeyville competition

Residents of 100 Mile House can show off their passion for hockey by nominating the South Cariboo Rec. Centre in the Kraft Hockeyville competition. If 100 Mile wins, the community receives $250,000 towards arena upgrades. Nominations will open on Feb. 9.

To vote for 100 Mile in the competition, visit krafthockeyville.ca, register, click on ‘Find My Arena,’ select B.C., enter South Cariboo Rec Centre, and then click on ‘Add My Story.’

The stories submitted should include information about 100 Mile and its passion for hockey, the history of the arena and why it deserves $250,000 in upgrades and why it should win the 2020 Kraft Hockeyville contest.

Submissions can include photos.

Points towards winning can be attained in four ways. Ten points will be allocated for every shared story at https://www.krafthockeyville.ca/#/community/southcariboo. A further five points are rewarded for sharing the Hockeyville profile on Twitter using the share button, three points for uploading photos of the arena on the profile and one point for adding a note or an emoji.

All communities that participated will be judged from Feb. 10 to March 13, with a top-four being chosen on March 14. After that, judges will vote again on March 27 and 28 to decide the final winner.

Last year’s Canadian winner was Renous, N.B.

