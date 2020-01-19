Jim Vinson, the skip of the 100 Mile Blind Curling Team. (File photo)

100 Mile House Blind Curling Team will not compete this season

Due to travel and vacations, the team has decided not play

Despite being in existence for ten seasons, the 100 Mile House Blind curling club will not be competing as a team this year.

“We decided not to go to competition as a couple of team members had previous travel plans scheduled for January and February which would impact the provincials and western competitions being held in Kelowna and Saskatchewan respectively,” said Lori Fry, a member of the team.

The West Coast Blind Curling Association’s 2020 Provincial Playdowns was held in Kelowna from Jan. 10 to 12. However, with the absence of the 100 Mile House team, players from Kamloops, Kelowna and Vancouver have made a new team called KVK. They will play in 100 Mile’s stead.

RELATED: Athlete in Focus: Jim Vinson of the 100 Mile House Blind Curling Team

The two winners of the playdowns will head to the 48th Annual Western Blind Curling Association Champions in March, held in Saskatchewan.

Last year, the 100 Mile House Blind Curling team competed in the 2019 Western Blind Curling Championships from March 20 to 23, after a third-place finish in the 2018 West Coast Blind Curling Association Provincial Playdowns. The team has won the Provincial Playdowns before in their 10-year history.

RELATED: 100 Mile House Blind Curling team to take on the best teams from Western Canada this month

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Just Posted

