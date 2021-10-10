100 Mile Curling Club set to curl Oct. 12

100 Mile Curling Club member Bill Pratt sprays the curling rink down with water to fill in any air pockets to make the ice surface smooth in preparation for the upcoming curling season. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

The 100 Mile Curling Club is ready to hit the ice next week.

About 100 curlers – 80 per cent of their usual membership – have registered for this season, which will throw their first rocks on Oct. 12. Vice-president Eugene Gerwing said registrations are still trickling in.

“We’re hoping to get everybody back. Early in the process, you get all the oldtimers who are really itching to curl sign up but we’re hoping to see everyone else sign up as well,” Gerwing said. “It takes a bit to get the word out. We’re on Facebook, Instagram and have our website but usually, it just takes a week or two for people to go ‘oh yeah, it’s curling season again.’ Time to shine your shoes up and get going.”

This year Gerwing said they do not have enough teams for their usual Thursday women’s league. As a result, he said they’ve combined the women teams with the mixed teams for a Tuesday Open League, with around 10 teams set to compete.

The club hopes that Curl BC relaxes the ban on unvaccinated players. No exceptions are being made for immune-compromised individuals unable to get the vaccine, which he said has barred several regular club members from registering.



patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House

100 Mile Curling Club member Bill Pratt sprays the curling rink down with water to fill in any air pockets to make the ice surface smooth in preparation for the upcoming curling season. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

100 Mile Curling Club member Bill Pratt sprays the curling rink down with water to fill in any air pockets to make the ice surface smooth in preparation for the upcoming curling season. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)