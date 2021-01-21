100 Mile Curling Club ends season

The 100 Mile Curling Club is officially putting the rocks away this month.

President Gordon Smith said they decided to end the season following the extension of B.C.’s current health order that bans most sports and social gatherings until Feb. 5. Smith said the executive made the decision in January that, should the order be extended to February, it would end the season.

This was based on the fact that if they were able to curl again in February, which was not a guarantee, they’d only have a month left in their usual season which just seemed too short, Smith said. This, combined with the fact that this would be a two-month break for curlers, some of whom had told Smith they wouldn’t be returning this season regardless, proved to be a triple knockout for the club.

Smith said they have already begun taking the ice out of the rink and the decision is final, although not one they made lightly. He said the club is hopeful that next season they’ll be able to have a full winter of curling without any restrictions.

“The biggest downside (this year) was the lack of the social part of curling. You had to social distance on the ice and our numbers were limited in our lounge so it really took away the social aspect of curling which I think is a big part of it,” Smith said.

Smith thanked the curlers for the co-operation and help and encourages them to come back and try it next year.

100 Mile House