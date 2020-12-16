Black Press Media x BraveFace: Help Make-A-Wish change the lives of critically-ill children

Join us on Dec. 18 for a virtual day of granting wishes, one mask purchase at a time

Critically-ill kids put on a brave face every day. Now you can, too, in support of Make-A-Wish.

Black Press Media and BraveFace have come together to support children facing life-threatening conditions, and we invite you to join us in helping children’s wishes come true.

On Dec. 18, we’ll be featuring the stories of families impacted by the great work at Make-A-Wish Foundation B.C. & Yukon, with the hopes of inspiring you – our readers – to help spread hope for more children.

Click here to buy your masks today!

The washable, reusable, three-layer masks are a sustainable alternative to disposable masks – and manufactured in B.C. They check all the boxes for those wanting to make an eco-friendly, socially conscious choice, while helping keep themselves and others healthy, says BraveFace co-founder Kemp Edwards.

“BraveFace is committed to creating masks that people want to wear and that they feel good about wearing. Not only are our masks crafted from 50 per cent certified organic cotton and 50 per cent recycled PET plastic, but they’re manufactured and distributed locally, principles at the core of who we are,” Edwards notes. “It’s in our DNA to help.”

Make-A-Wish