Youth power in 100 Mile House

(l-r): Elias Bird, Rowan Hermiston, Karl Lundsbye and Heidi Lier (l-r) do a lap around the 100 Mile Marsh as part of Peace March for Ukraine Sunday. (Kelly Sinoski photo -100 Mile Free Press).

The war in Ukraine is on everyone’s mind.

Ever since Russia first invaded the country on Feb. 24 we’ve watched scenes of needless destruction, human misery and fear. But we’ve also witnessed acts of heroism as the Ukrainian people defy one of the world’s superpowers and many people – strangers from other lands – do what they can to help.

The international community has come together to condemn the war, while many people are reaching out to offer their homes and money to those who have lost everything.

It’s heartening to see, especially when those strangers are children from towns and cities half a world away. In the past month, several youngsters have come forward to raise funds for the people of the war-torn country.

An 11-year-old Abbotsford girl and her friend raised $2,500 selling homemade bracelets and bookmarks. Here in 100 Mile House, two children – a 10-year-old girl and an 11-year-old boy – collected $8,000 for the Ukrainian Red Cross by staging a peace march around the 100 Mile Marsh.

The 100 Mile youth were astounded at the staggering total, having only expected to raise $200 when they came up with the idea over spring break. The pair could have easily ignored the conflict, but by holding the peace march, they found they have a voice and can effect real change in the world.

Not only for Ukraine, but for 100 Mile House.

The march, held on a rainy Sunday, drew at least 40 people out. They came in singles, or groups – young and old pulled together in a common cause. One woman was inspired to donate $800 she collected from homemade masks she made of the Ukrainian flag. A group of family and friends in Sheridan Lake donated $4,500 to the cause.

In a world that has become increasingly divided during the pandemic, these youths have reminded us of what’s important: unity and compassion for our fellow humans, regardless of political affiliation or beliefs.

One of the local youths noted they can’t save the world. But her friend added they probably can if they unite and work together.

Words to live by.

The war in Ukraine may not end solely because of a small action like a peace march in 100 Mile House. But if we add it to other similar actions taking place across the Cariboo and elsewhere around the world, it sends the world a resounding message that we all want peace.

Peace and freedom for all, now that’s something to think about.

