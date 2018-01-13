Wife woes

A weekly family column for the 100 Mile Free Press

I’m starting to think 2017 might be my wife’s year as far as egregious farces go.

We regularly take walks given that we have a dog. In recent weeks, wolves took down a deer along one of our regular walking trails.

This week, my wife went out into the yard to get some wood. Before long she called me to come outside.

She found a big canine poop in our yard; our dog is fairly large, but it was definitely too large for our dog, also too big for a coyote. Additionally, the wolves on the property have definitely been teasing our dog. She’s been barking, which she normally never does, and, at times, has been uncomfortable going outside.

She believed it was wolf poop and was quite concerned. She took some pictures and was planning to talk to her parents about it.

Meanwhile, completely forgetting her friend’s large dog was over in the last week.

Subsequently, we went to Williams Lake this weekend for our baby’s nine-month doctor’s appointment.

She wanted to stop at the Visitor’s Centre so she could breastfeed the baby before we started driving home.

While there, she also decided she wanted to get a onesie for a friend of ours who just had a baby.

First, however, she went downstairs in the Visitor’s Centre. She breastfed him and asked if I would hold him while she looked through the onesies. I said “sure” and she went back upstairs while I stayed there with him.

She walked through the Visitor’s Centre, looking around a bit and started a conversation with the lady behind the counter, who as it happens is my sister in law’s cousin. On a side note, I’ve long ceased being surprised about my wife’s seemingly endless stream of family members, ever since I went to university in Ottawa and made friends with a girl who also turned out to be related to my wife despite Ottawa being on the other side of the country.

Anyways, halfway through that conversation, she came to the realization she hadn’t buttoned her shirt back up after breastfeeding (although luckily had relatched her bra).

Finally, the little critter has started playing catch with me, if you can in fact call it catch when there’s no catching involved (“pass” maybe?). When she tried to do the same he appeared to flat out refuse.

While 2018 has been quite kind to me so far, I think my wife might have gotten out the wrong side of 2017.

Previous story
LETTERS: Plastic bags an ‘easy feel-good fix’

Just Posted

Former president of 100 Mile House Lions Club becomes zone chairperson

Neil Vanderhorst will be in charge of communication between four clubs in zone

Fools is coming to the stage of Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School

School play bringing Russian curse to life

Are you satisfied with what you may have witnessed in the application process for wildfire recovery supports?

100 Mile Free Press took to the streets to ask community members what they think

‘Logging truck jack-knifed into the northbound lanes’

Collision under investigation

Outlook for Northern BC remains uncertain

The Northern Development Initiative Trust released their State of the North report… Continue reading

The 100 Mile House Wranglers are rebounding after Christmas slide

After a six-game losing streak, the Wranglers are looking like contenders again

Facebook edits feeds to bring less news, more sharing

Facebook shares dropped more than 5 per cent to $177.31 in premarket trading after change unveiled

LETTERS: Plastic bags an ‘easy feel-good fix’

Bags have secondary uses, other problems more pressing

Victoria first B.C. municipality to adopt plastic bag ban

City bylaw will come into effect this summer

If 2017 weather was a downer, you ain’t seen nothing yet: Environmental Defence

‘We will have more wacky weather in 2018 … as the world continues to warm’

2017 home sales below 2016 record, but far above average: B.C. real estate association

About 5,700 sales were recorded in December, up 21.5 per cent over same period last year

B.C. woman’s anti-abortion beliefs a roadblock for summer jobs grant

Requirement to support reproductive rights in funding application angers some faith-based groups

BCHL to hold moment of silence for team owner

Vernon Vipers owner Duncan Wray died suddenly Thursday on his 68th birthday

Drone delivery of drugs and tobacco intercepted at B.C. prison

Prison staff intercepted $26,500 worth of drone-delivered contraband just before Christmas

Most Read