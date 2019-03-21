What’s a voter to do?

When Justin Trudeau swept to power more than three years ago it was unexpected and for many, including members of my family, a vast relief. This despite the fact that most of us don’t usually vote Liberal—I think my political affiliations are pretty well known.

One of my daughters campaigned vigorously for the NDP in Edmonton and turned around, as did her mother, and voted Liberal.

Anything to get rid of “Horrible” Harper and his gang of alt. rights.

Despite the support of a corporate press – Postmedia, Sun Media, Macleans and the rest of those rightwing ideologues – Harper was swept out. About time!

In the beginning with a minority government Harper wasn’t all that bad. Okay, I wouldn’t have voted for him, however; after years of Chretien and Martin it was time for a change. So give Harper’s Conservatives a chance.

It wasn’t until that final four-year majority “Nightmare Years” where Harper moved to make his boast, “You won’t recognize Canada when I’m done,” come to reality that it became clear Harper’s vision of a mean spirited “thuggish petro-state” was not what the majority of Canadians wanted.

So out with Harper and in with Trudeau!

At first all that Trudeau had to do was reverse much of what the Harperites had done.

However, the business of running Canada isn’t so simple after all and Trudeau has stumbled badly lately. Not just on SNC Lavalin, but on such things as holding the coat for the bully (USA) in Venezuela.

But does anyone want to see that weak climate change denier Andrew Scheer as Prime Minster? As my waggish friend put it, a membership in the conservative party appears to include a side membership in the Flat Earth Society. You know those who think that Adam and Eve rode a dinosaur to church to church 6,000 years ago—think about that.

Dennis Peacock,

Clearwater, B.C.

