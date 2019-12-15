What is your favourite Christmas movie?

Jessie Pruden

100 Mile House

“They don’t have them on TV anymore. All the olds ones. But I got Christmas music that I listen to.”

Angela Henderson

100 Mile House

“That’s easy. Christmas Carol. I don’t know [why], it just is.”

Glen Clancy

Lac la Hache

“It’s a Wonderful Life. I think it’s just the acting and how you felt so sorry for the star (Jimmy Stewart) and then all of a sudden he was right. It’s a human story.”

Bobby Singh

100 Mile House

“Don’t remember, honestly. I think maybe one where this guy is travelling with his mom selling cleaning products.”

Interior First Nations announce emergency Mountain Caribou hunting ban in West Chilcotin

Tsilhqot’in and Ulkatcho leaders say the ban is for First Nations and non-First Nations alike

