What is your favourite Christmas movie?

Jessie Pruden
100 Mile House
“They don’t have them on TV anymore. All the olds ones. But I got Christmas music that I listen to.”
Angela Henderson
100 Mile House
“That’s easy. Christmas Carol. I don’t know [why], it just is.”
Glen Clancy
Lac la Hache
“It’s a Wonderful Life. I think it’s just the acting and how you felt so sorry for the star (Jimmy Stewart) and then all of a sudden he was right. It’s a human story.”
Bobby Singh
100 Mile House
“Don’t remember, honestly. I think maybe one where this guy is travelling with his mom selling cleaning products.”
newsroom@100milefreepress.net