What is your favourite Christmas movie?

Jessie Pruden

100 Mile House

“They don’t have them on TV anymore. All the olds ones. But I got Christmas music that I listen to.”

Angela Henderson

100 Mile House

“That’s easy. Christmas Carol. I don’t know [why], it just is.”

Glen Clancy

Lac la Hache

“It’s a Wonderful Life. I think it’s just the acting and how you felt so sorry for the star (Jimmy Stewart) and then all of a sudden he was right. It’s a human story.”

Bobby Singh

100 Mile House

“Don’t remember, honestly. I think maybe one where this guy is travelling with his mom selling cleaning products.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.