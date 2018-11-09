What does Remembrance Day mean to you?

The weekly streeter for the 100 Mile Free Press

Duncan Watson

Lone Butte

“Remembering my uncles that served overseas in World War I and World War II.”

Sean Surkan

100 Mile House

“I suppose glad that Germany didn’t win either World War. Grateful that we have people willing to fight on my behalf under the banner of freedom, whatever that looks like in legislative practice. It’s a nice idea.”

Avineet Saggu

100 Mile House

“I never knew they celebrate it here. It’s nice but I honestly never got into it much.”

Cameron Eckhardt

100 Mile House

“Remembering that veterans have gone to war for a particular country.”

