What do you think of day light savings time?

Sylvia Kurath

100 Mile House

“I think it’s going to cost too much to change it, so we should just leave it as it is.”

Andy Lawrence

100 Mile House

“It would be nice if they kept it year round. I wouldn’t want the hour to go back so the winter seems like it lasts longer.”

Ron Bratberg

100 Mile House

“It doesn’t bother my wife but for myself, it totally screws things up and I don’t like it.”

Marnie Tarves

100 Mile House

“I like daylight saving time because I like it to be light outside after work. I like having the long evenings.”

