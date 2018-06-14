What do you think about the new chip bag and plastic recycling options at the depot?

“I will absolutely use the plastic recycling. All options are great. Anything we can do to keep those types of wastes out of landfills and out of our water makes for a cleaner environment for us all now and in the future.”
– Lisa DePaoli, 56, retired
Eagle Creek
“It’s a great idea. It’s long overdue. I try really hard to recycle as much as I possibly can.”
– Leah Nisi, 53, barber
Lone Butte
“I’m thrilled because I came from the city (Vancouver) where recycling was quite good, so I was happy to find there are now options here as well.”
– Jennifer Deane, 58, self-employed
Lac La Hache
“It’s cool. I live just out of town, so I’ll definitely use it.”
– Cathie Ryhal, 43, medic driver for the wildfires
100 Mile House