The weekly streeter for the 100 Mile Free Press

Stephen McKay

100 Mile House

“I like the floats.”

Ray Carlson

Horse Lake

“I think just the aura. It triggers the Christmas spirit. That’s what I liked about it.”

Kevin Mapson

100 Mile House

“I think the kids, the spectators, the crowds and the lights and colours.”

Brandon Klingbell

100 Mile House

“I’ve never been so I’m kind of looking forward to it but I’m partial to floats. I do like floats.”

