What are your thoughts after hearing about the flare-ups on Elephant Hill?

“It was not unexpected. I worked with the North Green Lake Fire Depart so we knew there was going to be more hot spots. I’m sure Forestry is aware of them, they’ll be watching. Hopefully, everything around them has burned already.”

– Alan Boyd

Green Lake

“I actually didn’t hear that there were flare-ups on Elephant Hill. I heard there were some flare-ups near Logan Lake so I find it scary. It’s definitely something we are kind of nervously watching to see what will happen with the fire season this year.

– Lisa Catto

108 Mile Ranch

“Quite a bit of panic but then I remembered they got it under control last year and figured they could get it under control this year. I kept watching it.”

– Dayna Hornbrook

100 Mile House

