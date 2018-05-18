What are you doing for the long weekend?

“Camping in Rock Creek for an archery shoot. A good friend of mine goes every year and so he invited me to go this so why not?”

– Barbara Godolphin

100 Mile House

“I am travelling to Prince George. I’m getting ready for a conference up there. We will be camping there.”

– Keith Dobyns

100 Mile House

“Taking advantage of the free dump day in 70 Mile for one thing and just enjoying the sun and being happy that we aren’t burning up or flooding.”

– Sue Wheeler

70 Mile House

“Sitting around. I’m calling a dance on Sunday night, a square dance in Green Lake.”

– Dave Abbs

Highway 24

