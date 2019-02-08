We have a voice

An Age Friendly perspective

100 Mile House is one of many BC communities that the provincial government has recognized as being Age Friendly (AF). Generally speaking, AF refers to the age demographic of 55+ (those of us who are 55 years of age and older and there are a lot of us!).

More than 50 per cent of us who live in the South Cariboo are over 55 years old. That has some important implications, wow, we are a majority! We have power, we can do things, we can change things, we have a voice.

So, some of us who are 55+ formed a non-profit society called the Age Friendly Society of the South Cariboo.

It belongs to all of us and there is little doubt that there is a part to play for just about everyone. You can choose a level that is right for you: you can lead, you can give advice, request help, ask questions, suggest events, get information and the list goes on. Just because we are getting older does not mean that we do not have a say. We can all play a part, from disabled to enabled, to active in mind but not body, to loving and caring, to ageing with grace, you are important to us!

We may be a little bold in suggesting that some of us get off our butts and get involved but you will find a place where you belong.

Look for Age Friendly events and come and have coffee and a snack. The cost is by donation, or less. Just be there and be with us!

We are always looking for input. What would you like to see us present?

Can you suggest a topic or a speaker?

Do you know of some affordable entertainment or an adventure? Your questions and suggestions are welcome! Emails can be sent to this writer at spirit 100mile@gmail.com.

Age Friendly news

– We are entering a new year and membership dues are payable. We do not charge very much. ($1 to $20 as you choose) .

– Our next public meeting will be Feb. 28 with a topic of “hearing loss – awareness and solutions”

– Income tax season is fast approaching and the Cariboo Partners for Literacy is willing to provide free assistance in completing income tax forms and the use of computers

– The District of 100 Mile House has made application for a grant to assist with adding sidewalks on Cariboo Trail from Horse Lake Road to Jens Street

