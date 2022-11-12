Watch Lake/Green Lake Christmas Party returns

This newly-replaced wood stove door gasket is ready to use. Without a complete seal by this gasket, airtight wood stoves cannot be controlled properly. (Photo by Steve Maxwell)

To the residents in our community, please mark this special date on your calendar. After a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Watch Lake/Green Lake Community Association (WLGLCA) will be having the Christmas party on Saturday,Dec. 10 at the Watch Lake Community Hall (WLCH).

Doors will open at 5 p.m. with the potluck dinner at 6 p.m. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be visiting us after dinner.

There will be gifts for registered children. Please contact Gisele Poliseno at 250-395-9082 or Roze Sander at 250-456-6091 to register your children’s name, age and sex of the child, as well as, how many adults will be attending and what food item you will be bringing for the potluck dinner.

The association will supply the ham and turkey for this event. The cut-off for the children’s registration is Saturday, Dec. 3 with no exceptions. A non-perishable food item donation to the food bank would be greatly appreciated.

Fire Department

It is the time of year that the Watch Lake North Green Lake Volunteer Fire Department (WLNGLVFD) would like to remind everyone who uses a fireplace and/or wood stove for heating, to have his or her chimney cleaned before the cold season approaches.

This will eliminate the build-up of creosote in the lining of your chimney and reduce the risk of chimney fires.

Watch Lake Community Hall

If you would like to rent the WLCH for receptions like weddings or anniversaries, birthday parties, get-togethers, meetings and other activities, please contact Joni Guenther at 250-456-7330. She will gladly book the days you require for that special day.

Special wishes

Belated birthday wishes to Gord Silljer for Oct. 11 and Vito Burtini for Oct. 25. Hope both of you had a wonderful day.

Bubbly birthday wishes to Candace Tyler for Nov. 9 and Joni Guenther for Nov. 10.

Happy belated wedding anniversary to Lawrence and Helen Eagle for Nov. 2

Calendar

WLNGLVFD meets two to three times a month. The next two practices will be on Saturday,Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. to noon and Tuesday, Nov. 22 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. New volunteers are always welcome. If you can find the time, come and join.

The WLGLCA will meet on Monday,Nov. 14 at the WLCH. Social at 7 p.m. with the meeting commencing at 7:30 p.m.

Watch Lake & District Women’s Institute (WLDWI) meets every third Wednesday of each month at the WLCH at 11:30 a.m. Bring lunch. For more information, call Helen Eagle at 250-456-2413 or Joni Guenther at 250-456-7330.

Let me know if you have community events, get-well, birthday or anniversary wishes or news you would like to share with the community, call the writer at 250-395-9082 or email at gisele.poliseno@gmail.com. I would love to hear from you.

