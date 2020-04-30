Tree planting go-ahead a bit of a mixed bag

The weekly editorial for the 100 Mile Free Press

On April 24, Doug Donaldson announced that tree planting, which usually sees about 5,000 workers from B.C. and other areas travel into rural B.C., can proceed.

The target was to plant 314 million seedlings this year with a large portion in areas impacted by the 2017 and 2018 wildfires.

There’s no doubt it’s important to replant and replant quickly for a multitude of reasons ranging from egological recovery to future availability for the logging industry. Whether giving it the go-ahead is the right decision only the future can tell. It is, however, hard not to take it as a bit of a slap in the face if you’re one of the many business owners forced to close their door or a cabin owner told not visit your property because it poses too great of a risk, especially, because if there are outbreaks at camps, it could well end up affecting everyone longer nevermind the health of people in rural communities and local healthcare systems.

“Recent planting completed on the coast shows that when workers and contractors take appropriate steps to make sure health and safety measures are followed, tree planting can safely take place,” said John Betts, executive director, Western Forestry Contractors’ Association.

This is likely to leave other industries across the province to wonder why that’s not possible in their industry, especially in industries that don’t have thousands of workers flood into rural communities.

Some might also wonder why, if that’s truly the case, presumably similar regulations for migrant farmworkers don’t seem to have stopped outbreaks such as at Bylands Nurseries Ltd. in Kelowna.

Furthermore, the historical record on sanitation in work camps isn’t exactly something to write home about. When Kamloops This Week dove into the past by looking at reporting on the Spanish flu, logging camps were described as a cesspool for Spanish Flu — dirty clothes, unsanitary food and general filth.

None of that is to say that tree planting shouldn’t go ahead but it should serve as a caution to all parties involved, from the politicians giving the go-ahead to the companies running the camps, to the workers coming in to plant for their own safety, the safety of rural communities and local healthcare systems.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Editorials

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Heading into another wildfire season

Just Posted

Forest Grove Elementary School students participate in Earth Day

‘A big shout for keeping our school grounds clean and free of garbage’

People need to stay away from all waterway banks in the Cariboo region: CRD Chair

Margo Wagner said most river and creek banks have been undermined

UPDATE: Williams Lake RCMP locate missing woman

Alison Sparks was located in the Williams Lake area

Interior Health records second COVID-19 death

In B.C., 105 people have died from the contagious virus

Evacuation alert for Bridge Creek – Houseman Road area due to flooding

Preparation instructions included for residents

B.C. has 34 new COVID-19 cases, two more in senior homes

Additional chicken processing workers test positive

First victim of Canadian military helicopter crash in Mediterranean identified

The Canadian military has not confirmed any deaths

‘Aggressive’ pet rat results in denied taxi ride for Okanagan woman

Attack leads to frustrating, saddening experience with taxi driver for rat owner

Wanted California man who allegedly illegally crossed the border arrested in B.C. interior

Efforts remain underway to return the man to the United States

Man charged after allegedly breaking into Vancouver helicopter base, threatening staff

Police said the suspect ‘allegedly threatened to kill the employees’

Broken hip and COVID keep B.C. couple apart for 76th anniversary

After a fall broke her hip, Violet Kosinski is in hospital while her hubby, Roy, in self-isolation

Canada’s top doctors defend mask advice as country tops 50,000 COVID-19 cases

Non-medical masks can prevent spread of virus when physical distancing is not possible, officials say

Canadian doctors fret over surgery backlog after immediate COVID-19 crisis

Some worry their elective procedures could become urgent by the time operating rooms are available

Four temporary foreign workers on separate flights to B.C. test positive for COVID-19

More than 900 temporary foreign workers have come to B.C. in the past few weeks

Most Read