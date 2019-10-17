Tough week for Horgan

MLA Donna Barnett’s regular column

The return of the Legislature in the fall is usually low key, but this was probably the worst week for John Horgan and the NDP since assuming office in 2017.

It began with the sudden resignation of the Citizen Services Minister Jinny Sims when it was revealed the RCMP is launching a criminal investigation into unspecified activities. Sims will hang on as the MLA for Surrey-Panorama, so that won’t threaten Horgan’s fragile minority, for now.

But the other shoe dropped when Green Party Leader Andrew Weaver suddenly announced he intends to step down as head of the party this summer, just two years after signing an agreement with John Horgan that put the NDP in charge of the province.

Weaver is also going to hang in there as MLA until the next fixed election date in October 2021, however, this does have implications for their power-sharing agreement. A new leader may ask for new terms to continue the relationship, especially since Horgan ran roughshod over the Greens when his cabinet approved Site C, backed LNG and then the Coastal GasLink pipeline.

Things got even worse when Horgan’s chief of staff got caught shredding documents related to a police investigation on Wednesday, but the real bad news of the week came in the form of job losses totalling 25,000 in just the last four months.

Unemployment in the Cariboo now stands at 6.8 per cent, prompting a call for the immediate resignation of Forests Minister Doug Donaldson.

Donaldson fired back, claiming his $69 million forestry package is sufficient to exit forest workers from the industry. Mayors strongly disagree after it was revealed the NDP is simply diverting existing money away from the much needed Rural Dividend Fund.

For Horgan, what once looked like a solid hold on the reigns of power just dissolved into a much more fragile handle on a failing, overtaxed economy.

What a difference a week makes.

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: Wolf kill, not backcountry bans, saving caribou
Next story
LETTERS: Wolf kills, wilderness protection and caribou recovery

Just Posted

Lockdown drill conducted at Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School

Drill took approximately 25 minutes

Young woman from Cariboo Chilcotin victim of highway fatality near Cache Creek

Police said the 23-year-old driver crossed the centre line on Highway 1 near Juniper Beach

Prohibited driver hit police vehicle south of 100 Mile

Suspect charged with numerous offences and released from custody after initial investigation

Federal Election 2019: QA with Communist Party candidate Peter Kerek

Kerek talks about value-added products and democracy

Federal Election 2019: QA with Animal Party candidate Kira Cheeseborough

Cheeseborough talks supporting workers, deforesting and more

ELECTION 2019: Have Justin Trudeau’s Liberals really cut middle-class taxes?

Conservative Andrew Scheer vows to cut bottom bracket, NDP’s Jagmeet Singh targets wealth tax

Talk to your kids about vaping, B.C.’s top doctor says

B.C. health officials have discovered the first vaping-related illness in the province

Saik’uz and Stellat’en First Nations court battle against RioTinto Alcan to start next week

Saik’uz and Stellat’en First Nations are taking Rio Tinto Alcan to court over their functioning of the Kenney Dam that affects the Nechako River

Alberta truck convoy plans counter-protest at climate rally with Greta Thunberg

United We Roll organizer says similar protest planned for Swedish teen’s event in Edmonton

Scheer, Trudeau, Singh haggle over potential minority government outcome

If you believe the polls, it appears the Liberals and Conservatives are neck-and-neck

British family deported after ‘accidental’ U.S. border crossing

U.S. officials deny it was mistake, release video of vehicle crossing into Washington from Langley

Kamloops man hangs on to back of stolen truck as suspect speeds away, crashes

The pickup truck was seen leaving the roadway before bursting into flames

‘Sky didn’t fall:’ Police, lawyers still adjusting after pot legalization

Statistics Canada says 541 people were charged under the federal Cannabis Act between Oct. 17, 2018 and the end of the year

Fewer people prescribed opioids in B.C., but other provinces lack data: doctors

Patients who began taking opioids were prescribed smaller doses for shorter duration

Most Read