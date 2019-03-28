The puddle jumper

This week as I was out on a walk, I was lucky to run into a fabled puddle jumper. These are my observations from that encounter (best read in David Attenborough’s voice):

The puddle jumper is a rare sight up here in B.C.’s interior. It only shows itself in the spring as the other three seasons of the year are too dry or cold.

This puddle jumper is still young and has a lot to learn about the world. He’s no more than three feet tall. Puddle jumpers can come in all colours of the rainbow but this one is largely yellow with green rubbery feet.

This young puddle jumper has only just learned how to jump. It tries to jump in the puddle but the sticky mud and he’s inexperienced muscles mean it barely moves. So for the most part, it runs from puddle to puddle stomping his feet.

Some puddle jumpers stick close to their parents, where it’s safe. But this little one seems to have forgotten all about the dangers that are out there. In a brief moment of his mother’s inattention, he’s started running in the opposite direction.

The mother yells but he keeps running. Suddenly, he stops. He’s found what he’s looking for; a rock and some cows to look at. The mother catches up to the young puddle jumper. She grabs his hand and pulls him away.

The young puddle jumper screams in disapproval. But then it finds a new puddle and the moment is gone.

After a long walk, he starts to get tired. He sits down in a small bit of snow. However, when he tries to get up, the soft snow can be a great danger. After some struggles, he falls hands first into the mud. Now they’re all covered in mud. “Dirty! Dirty” it yells as his mother wipes his hand in the snow.

This little puddle jumper is nearly back home. Suddenly it spots one last puddle to jump in. No puddle jumper can pass up an opportunity such as this.

The little puddle jumper stands on the edge. Suddenly it finds the strength to get a real jump off. It goes right for the middle of the puddle. But this is no ordinary puddle. It is a ditch.

To his shock, the young puddle jumper sinks into the puddle up to his knees. The puddle jumper’s green rubbery feet quickly fill up with cold puddle water. It screams for his mommy. She pulls him out and quickly takes him into the safety of their home.

This young puddle jumper is safe again. It’s learned an important lesson. He’ll be back tomorrow.

Most Read