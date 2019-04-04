The importance of getting checked

Editor, The Times:

This is another letter for all you men over 50-years-old, and a letter of concern referring to the possibility of contracting prostate cancer.

I first became aware of it in my body at the age of 63-years-old (January, 2005). Now I’m hoping to give a few more people a better life if they do contract it.

My symptoms were various, though I’m not sure if all my presumed symptoms were from cancer or not, but they are really worth the few dollars it costs for your blood test to verify it.

1-The biggest symptom is erectile dysfunction. If things don’t work or work properly, then get checked.

2-Repeated urination is another good one. (Could be other reasons, but don’t take chances on your life.) The quicker you have your prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test, could be the longer you live.

If I had of gone for a PSA six months earlier, I would not have had bone cancer (secondary) at the time.

When the first doctor checked my prostate with the finger find, I never felt anything, but when the second doctor checked me three months later, I felt the cancer, like touching a pimple. I am sure that it had escaped from my prostate at that time.

I had my prostate removed at this time, which was a good move. I think I would have been wise to have had the family jewels out at this time because once they give you the Zoldex shot, then you might as well not have them, because this shot is to keep all sexual activity at a stand still.

So guys, go get checked, it can’t be too early, but it can be too late. Thank you for your consideration. It’s your life.

John E. Pearce,

Clearwater, B.C.