The importance of getting checked

Letter to the editor from John E. Pearce.

Editor, The Times:

This is another letter for all you men over 50-years-old, and a letter of concern referring to the possibility of contracting prostate cancer.

I first became aware of it in my body at the age of 63-years-old (January, 2005). Now I’m hoping to give a few more people a better life if they do contract it.

My symptoms were various, though I’m not sure if all my presumed symptoms were from cancer or not, but they are really worth the few dollars it costs for your blood test to verify it.

1-The biggest symptom is erectile dysfunction. If things don’t work or work properly, then get checked.

2-Repeated urination is another good one. (Could be other reasons, but don’t take chances on your life.) The quicker you have your prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test, could be the longer you live.

If I had of gone for a PSA six months earlier, I would not have had bone cancer (secondary) at the time.

When the first doctor checked my prostate with the finger find, I never felt anything, but when the second doctor checked me three months later, I felt the cancer, like touching a pimple. I am sure that it had escaped from my prostate at that time.

I had my prostate removed at this time, which was a good move. I think I would have been wise to have had the family jewels out at this time because once they give you the Zoldex shot, then you might as well not have them, because this shot is to keep all sexual activity at a stand still.

So guys, go get checked, it can’t be too early, but it can be too late. Thank you for your consideration. It’s your life.

John E. Pearce,

Clearwater, B.C.

Previous story
COLUMN: Getting a handle on B.C.’s export economy

Just Posted

NDIT announces new housing programs for Northern B.C.

The programs will help local governments create new, market-based housing units

CWHL and the NWHL

A weekly sports column from the 100 Mile Free Press

Speech arts kick off 100 Mile’s Festival of the Arts

‘Such a gift to the kids.’

Botched carbon tax execution

On April 1, B.C’s carbon tax went up to $40 a tonne.… Continue reading

Local incidents involving knife and multiple area thefts

The weekly police report for the South Cariboo area

VIDEO: Behind the scenes of wildfire training ahead of B.C’s busiest season

Practicing exiting a hovering aircraft helps ensure firefighters can attend any fire site

B.C. herring fishery ends for another season, controversy over catch continues

Critics say 75,000 people signed a petition calling for an end to the herring fishery in the Strait of Georgia

50 murder counts filed on New Zealand mosque attack suspect

The man wants to represent himself

Legacies of Broncos bus crash include truck safety, seatbelts and organ donation

There are plans for a permanent roadside memorial at the crash site

Report about violence against Downtown Eastside women calls for change

Red Women Rising: Indigenous Women Survivors makes 35 recommendations

Federal health minister says national task force on chronic pain first step

Chronic pain affects one in five Canadians and is often addressed with opioids

No regrets in SNC-Lavalin affair, Wilson-Raybould and Philpott say

Trudeau tries to re-establish himself as a feminist and supporter Indigenous Peoples

Man charged with sex assault in B.C. involving girls under age of 10

Wesley Clarkson has been charged with alleged offences in New Westminster, Penticton and Naramata

RCMP ask public to help find missing Prince Rupert man

Kevin Bell was last seen at the Rupert Square Mall on March 28, 2019

Most Read