The Gateway FireSmart Neighbourhood work bee along Green Lake South Road a huge success

Gateway FireSmart Neighbourhood co-champion Rita Dixon (from left), Diane Andrews, Local FireSmart Representative Bob Bell, Bravo FireSmart Neighbourhood Champion Kathy Trynor, Laila Michell, and Gateway FireSmart Neighbourhood co-champion Lu Smith were all smiles at the end of the Gateway Work Bee on Oct. 2. (Ken Alexander photo)

The Gateway FireSmart Neighbourhood work bee along Green Lake South Road on Oct. 2 was a huge success with 35 residents showing up to help get rid of the dead wood and debris to make their neighbourhood more wildfire resilient.

Gateway FireSmart Neighbourhood co-Champion Rita Dixon said she was “over the moon to see so many people show up to support the FireSmart Program.”

The Gateway Neighbourhood runs from Point Road to lot no. 499.

Property owners are encouraged to FireSmart their properties and complete a home and property self-assessment with the free help of one of the two community local FireSmart representatives (LFRs) – Bob Bell at 250-395-0622 or Ken Alexander at 250-456-7496.

The work bee had the flavour of an old-school neighbourhood party. There were smiles on everyone’s faces and folks were full of energy and laughter.

Dixon said there was a good mix of full- and part-time residents at the event.

“There were new residents who showed up for the work bee and got to meet and chat with the people in their new neighbourhood.”

She noted there were four trucks with dump trailers at the work bee and they hauled eight loads of trees and branches to the 70 Mile House Eco Depot where the debris was dropped off for free.

“People brought rakes and brooms and a blower to collect pick up the debris. They were keen on making the boulevard look great.”

Dixon added there was great community support from Bell who put up the FireSmart banners and signs, John Sullivan and Doug Hughes who cooked the hot dogs, Jim Smith who provided the barbecue, and Diane Sullivan who baked some yummy lemon cookies and also handed out the recipes.

Bell said he was happy with the attendance at the work bee. He noted that before the work bee on Sept. 20, seven people bucked up and limbed the dead trees and dragged them closer to the road for removal.

“The [South Green Lake Volunteer] Fire Department members supplied the vehicles and the crews to make it safe for the people loading the trailers.”

Dixon said the Gateway FireSmart Neighbourhood crew hopes to do another work bee in the spring of 2023.

Fireworks donations sought

The season is fast approaching to enjoy the local fireworks display at the South Green Lake Snowmobile Clubhouse meadow.

As it has been in the past, displays are planned for both Halloween and New Year’s Eve.

The cost of the fireworks is funded by donations. Due to generous donations from a few donors, volunteers have been able to collect almost half the amount needed, said fireworks volunteer Rita Dixon.

“We’re asking for people and/or their businesses to help us make up the remainder of the amount needed [to buy the fireworks]. Whatever you can afford would be greatly appreciated.”

Donations may be dropped off at Dixon at #14 Point Road, or e-transferred to Krista Kay Froland-Viera at kay70@hotmail.com.

