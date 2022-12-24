The beauty of the Christmas story

The Christmas story is quite beautiful. The heavenly light which suddenly appeared to a group of shepherds has us wondering: “Why to a group of shepherds? They are just ordinary men, working at a lowly job on a graveyard shift no less.”

Why, in the middle of the night, suddenly the dark of the night is shattered by the brightness brighter than the brightest day. Look it is coming from the heavens. Each man is afraid, as he falls in terror to the ground. “Woe am I! God has finally caught up with me. He knows all I’ve thought, said, and done! I have had it! There is no escape.”

Then an angel appears to them and said to them, “Fear not: for, behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy, which shall be to all people. For unto you is born this day in the city of David, a Saviour who is Christ the Lord. And this shall be a sign unto you; Ye shall find the babe wrapped in swaddling clothes laying in a manger.” (Luke 2:10-12)

To sinful men, the angel says, “Do not be afraid! I have good news for you.”

News that will bring you great joy, and this news is for all people. In place of fear, the angel brings joy. And it is a joy that is meant for everyone.

The message of Christmas is meant for you and me, whoever we are, wherever we are, whatever we have done, or not done – We need not live in the fear of sin, of death, of God, because God in His love and grace has sent His heavenly messengers to a group of lowly shepherds to tell us, “unto you is born this day in the city of David a Saviour, which is Christ the Lord.”

In response to the angels’ glad tidings, the shepherds went and found the baby Jesus, just as they had been told, and now we have been told.

On behalf of Christ the King Evangelical Lutheran Church of 100 Mile House, may I share with you the peace and joy and hope that we have in the Son of the highest, Jesus, born to save us for heaven. Rejoice and be glad!

May God bless your Christmas celebrations!

Pastor emeritus, Jorma Tuomisto

Christ the King Evangelical Lutheran Church

Jorma Tuomisto pastor emeritus of the Christ the King Evangelical Lutheran Church of 100 Mile House. (Photo submitted)

100 Mile House