Jorma Tuomisto pastor emeritus of the Christ the King Evangelical Lutheran Church of 100 Mile House. (Photo submitted)

Jorma Tuomisto pastor emeritus of the Christ the King Evangelical Lutheran Church of 100 Mile House. (Photo submitted)

The beauty of the Christmas story

A Christmas letter from Christ the King Evangelical Lutheran Church of 100 Mile House

The Christmas story is quite beautiful. The heavenly light which suddenly appeared to a group of shepherds has us wondering: “Why to a group of shepherds? They are just ordinary men, working at a lowly job on a graveyard shift no less.”

Why, in the middle of the night, suddenly the dark of the night is shattered by the brightness brighter than the brightest day. Look it is coming from the heavens. Each man is afraid, as he falls in terror to the ground. “Woe am I! God has finally caught up with me. He knows all I’ve thought, said, and done! I have had it! There is no escape.”

Then an angel appears to them and said to them, “Fear not: for, behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy, which shall be to all people. For unto you is born this day in the city of David, a Saviour who is Christ the Lord. And this shall be a sign unto you; Ye shall find the babe wrapped in swaddling clothes laying in a manger.” (Luke 2:10-12)

To sinful men, the angel says, “Do not be afraid! I have good news for you.”

News that will bring you great joy, and this news is for all people. In place of fear, the angel brings joy. And it is a joy that is meant for everyone.

The message of Christmas is meant for you and me, whoever we are, wherever we are, whatever we have done, or not done – We need not live in the fear of sin, of death, of God, because God in His love and grace has sent His heavenly messengers to a group of lowly shepherds to tell us, “unto you is born this day in the city of David a Saviour, which is Christ the Lord.”

In response to the angels’ glad tidings, the shepherds went and found the baby Jesus, just as they had been told, and now we have been told.

On behalf of Christ the King Evangelical Lutheran Church of 100 Mile House, may I share with you the peace and joy and hope that we have in the Son of the highest, Jesus, born to save us for heaven. Rejoice and be glad!

May God bless your Christmas celebrations!

Pastor emeritus, Jorma Tuomisto

Christ the King Evangelical Lutheran Church

Jorma Tuomisto pastor emeritus of the Christ the King Evangelical Lutheran Church of 100 Mile House. (Photo submitted)

100 Mile House

Previous story
Cariboo House Churches launches
Next story
Christmas is the greatest gift of all

Just Posted

A person makes their way through the Sandy Hill neighbourhood of Ottawa, on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
Storms, extreme weather shut down power and strand holiday travellers across Canada

School buses are cancelled for Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. (Black Press Media file photo)
School buses cancelled in Cariboo Chilcotin for last day of classes before Christmas

B.C. pre-Christmas storm is expected to turn icy beginning Thursday (Dec. 22) as remaining snow hardens and freezing rain falls. (Sergey Gorbachev/ Pixabay)
‘Potentially dangerous’: Arctic front bringing icy winds, freezing rain to much of B.C.

Members of the community filled the 100 Mile United Church for an evening of fundraising for Common Vision, an initiative of the Canadian Foodgrains Bank and Musiklus. The church hosted a Cantata for the Easter Season based on the Emmaus Walk story. More than $1,500 was raised on May 26. Millar Hill photo.
Live in the moment this Christmas season