Thanks for nothing on gun legislation

A letter to the editor of the 100 Mile Free Press

To the editor,

I would like to commend our esteemed prime minister and his so tough on crime followers for banning and confiscating such a full and comprehensive list of very scary and dangerous firearms and therefore getting these firearms out of the hands of those despicable and dangerous criminals that may own one.

I would also like to commend the brave people in uniform in Lethbridge who at great personal risk, so quickly and decisively brought down the heavily armed alien stormtrooper who was terrorizing the streets of Lethbridge. Without their quick action who knows how many innocent people may have been hurt by what I assume must have been a death ray weapon of some sort, which I would assume will now be added to the “list.”

I know that I will sleep much better at night knowing that these two groups of so competent and able people are watching out for my well being. I will no longer worry about being attacked in my home by a mad man with an 80mm mortar or a rocket launcher as they are on the “list,” nor will I have to worry about being attacked by storm troopers with ray guns as I am sure they will now be on the “list,”

Thanks once again (for nothing),

George Tyler

70 Mile House

Letters

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: KSM mine underwent ‘comprehensive, transparent peer-reviewed environmental assessment’

Just Posted

Province approves funding for accessible South Cariboo trails

SCJC voted to provide $30,000 in matching funding

Secwepemc leaders: ‘The actions we take now will be the story we tell in the future’

Chiefs speak to members in COVID-19 video

From the archives of the 100 Mile Free Press

38 YEARS AGO (1982): Cariboo MLA Alex Fraser announced that the Ministry… Continue reading

Cariboo Chilcotin needs 1,835 new workers over the next five years, says study

A lack of housing and childcare are major obstacles to prospective residents

RCMP looking for info on former occupants of a squatter camp at the base of the old ski hill

The area was left in disarray with garbage scattered across the ground

City governments to get more power over patio approval in B.C.’s COVID-19 reopening plan

Eby noted liquor stores have seen a ‘dramatic increase’ in sales during the pandemic

Prescribed burns on hold as B.C. prepares for COVID-19 wildfire season

More air tankers, smaller camps as season off to slow start

Trudeau promises $75M more for off-reserve Indigenous services in pandemic

Liberals have promised $290 million for organizations representing First Nations, Metis and Inuit people

‘Germ-killing robots’ to fight COVID-19 at this B.C. hospital

Two robots will use ultraviolet light in intensive care and high acuity units at Royal Columbian Hospital

COVID-19 pandemic highlights need for more public toilets, experts say

People are spending more time outside but have fewer businesses with washrooms available

Canadians want to play sports again but it may take time to feel comfortable: poll

One in four Canadians took part in an organized sport or group physical activity before COVID

Canfor announces permanent closure of Isle Pierre Mill

The company also announced curtailments at their pulp mills in Prince George.

Wearing non-medical masks now recommended in public: Canada’s top doctor

Hand-washing, staying home when sick are still key, officials say

Canada Post reports $153M loss in 2019 amid rising parcels competition

The Crown corporation delivered more than 7.7 billion pieces of mail and parcels last year

Most Read