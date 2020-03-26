Thank you frontline workers

To the editor,

On behalf of the board of the South Cariboo Health Foundation, I want to express our heartfelt thanks to all our frontline workers including our nurses, doctors, paramedics and first responders for their tireless efforts to treat us and keep us healthy during this COVID-19 pandemic. You are all truly appreciated not only now but always. Thank you all so very much and to all our neighbours. Please stay at home if you can, practice physical distancing and wash your hands.

Chris Nickless

108 Mile Ranch

Letters