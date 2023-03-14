Spring Fling planned for Lac La Hache Community Hall

Northern Lights reflecting on the snow. (Dawn Dewing photo - submitted) Kyle Swayze proudly displays his burbot caught Feb 9. (Jamie Fader photo - submitted) Moose jogging on Lac La Hache Lake (Craig Morgan photo - submitted) Mt Timothy Ski Hill (Craig Morgan photo - submitted) Ice fishing on a cold snowy day at Kokanee Bay (Kerryann McKenzie photo - submitted) Marten Resort wins 3rd place award in best campground in Canada - submitted photo

I have never been so happy to see a new month arrive and happily waved bye to the old one!

February was brutal – extreme cold days, heavy snow days, you name it! For the most part, folks up in these hills were snowbound and ever so thankful when the snow plow trucks arrived. I think folks have adjusted their shopping days and lifestyles to cope with the unexpected weather. For several days, the school bus routes were cancelled due to road conditions, leading to disappointment on Pink Shirt Day as only 10 students attended school.

Folks who love winter sports sure enjoyed all this new snow – Craig Morgan has posted some lovely pics from Mt Timothy Recreation Resort and you can hear the roar of the snowmobiles all around. The northern lights have also been giving us some fantastic shows.

Kyle Swayze is addicted to ice fishing and has been scooping up some great fish lately. Other folks have braved the cold weather and headed out too. I am always nervous about ice on the lake and have heard of three vehicles falling through the ice in the last month. Thankfully they were all able to be removed/retrieved without much difficulty. A moose was spotted jogging on Lac La Hache lake, so I guess it is still fairly safe LOL.

The students participated in the Jump Rope for Heart at school and beat the $350 goal they had set – way to go kids! The skating program will soon be over – March 10 is slated to be the last skating day. Arena manager and director George Lee is ready to provide the students with bingo markers so they can draw on the ice and show off their artistic abilities! What a fun way to end the last day of school before spring break, which runs March 13-24.

The Community Club held its regular monthly meeting and AGM end of February. There is a bit of change on the board. Heather Mereniuk is the new president, with George Lee (vice president), Brittany Wasstrom (treasurer) and I remain as secretary.

Attendance was a bit lower at this meeting but lots of worthy things were discussed. Great news from Teresa Wager on the Garlic Festival: there is an updated website in the works, vendor applications are pouring in and entertainment is slowly getting booked.

A few events have been cancelled at the arena due to regular maintenance and repairs. Please be patient with us. We are fortunate to have some great volunteers that spot these problems as they surface and we deal with the issues fairly quickly.

There is a spring fling of homemade things planned for Saturday, March 25 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Pioneer Seniors center. A variety of handcrafted items will be on display and ready to purchase, as well as a concession offering all sorts of goodies for sale. Sounds like a fun day for sure!

Judy and her team of volunteers have been working hard to get ready for the reopening of the Thrift Store season on April 1. Hours of operation will be Tuesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Contact Judy at 250-706-2332 if you have items to donate. All donations are gratefully accepted.

Our weekly Wednesday night bingo plans to resume on April 5, and this happens to be our Easter Ham bingo. Make plans to come on out and join us for a chance to win a ham, cash or a door prize. The doors will be open at 5:30 p.m. – see you all there! There is also a call out for volunteers, if you are interested in helping out at bingo or taking a turn working the concession, please give me a call at 250-396-7567.

There are two events happening on April 15. The first is a crib tournament at the Pioneer Senior Centre. Registration fee of $20 includes a spaghetti lunch. Doors open at 10 a.m., games at 10:30 a.m. For more information, please contact Paul or Mary Cowley at 250-396-4093. The second event is a Craft Fair which will be held at the Community Hall Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sunday April 16 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Table rentals are reasonable at $30 total for both days – please contact Judy at 250-706-2332 to book yours.

It’s always nice to save exciting news for the last – Martens Resort located on Timothy Lake has been awarded 3rd place for best campground in Canada – Congratulations!

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House